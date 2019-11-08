Filing for various federal, state and local elected offices opens Saturday, giving candidates a month to place their names on the May 3, 2020, primary election ballot.
The deadline to file is Dec. 9 at 6 p.m., according to the Texas Secretary of State's website.
In addition to the presidential primary, McLennan County residents will be able weigh in on their chosen party's nomination for United States senator and the District 17 U.S. House of Representatives seat. Residents also will see their state representative places on the 2020 ballot, as well as the state Senate District 22 seat, which is held by Brian Birdwell, R-Granbury.
Bill Flores, a Republican who has represented District 17 in Congress since 2010, announced in September he would not seek re-election.
A month later, Waco native and former Dallas-area U.S. Congressman Pete Sessions announced he would be moving back to Waco to run for Congress again from the Republican side. Sessions, a Waco native who lived here until he was an eighth grader, served 22 years in Congress in two Dallas congressional districts before he was unseated last year by Democrat Colin Allred, a former Baylor University linebacker.
Rick Kennedy, a software engineer, plans to seek the Democratic nomination for District 17, which he won in 2018 before losing to Flores in the general election.
Republican U.S. Sen. John Cornyn has announced he will seek a fourth term in 2020. Several Democrats, including state Sen. Royce West, of Dallas, have announced bids to challenge Cornyn for the seat, assuming Cornyn holds off any primary challengers.
Additionally, some county seats are up for election in 2020, including 19th State District Court judge and two county commissioner seats.
Precinct 1 McLennan County Commissioners Kelly Snell, a Republican, is not seeking re-election, and three Republicans have announced plans to seek the seat. Precinct 3 Commissioner Will Jones, also a Republican, has told supporters he will seek re-election and has drawn at least two Republican primary challengers. Jones has led the seat since 2012.
