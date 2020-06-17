The Waco City Council soon will evaluate eight candidates who have applied to replace Dillon Meek as the District 4 representative on the council.
Jason Paul Ramos, director of Impact Waco for Antioch Community Church, and Stephen V. Willis, a local contractor who specializes in historic preservation, filed their applications Wednesday, the deadline to apply. The council plans to interview the candidates during a virtual meeting starting at 3 p.m. Tuesday.
They join six other candidates who have filed: Kelly Mariah Palmer, a Baylor University School of Social Work lecturer and a social worker with Communities in Schools; Rick Victor Allen, a case manager at Veterans One Stop; Darius Lamont Ewing, a Realtor at Rydell Real Estate; Haydn Ross Harris, who serves on the Waco Plan Commission; Jose Rafael Villanueva, a self-employed attorney who has spent years serving on various city commissions; and Austin Adamson Meek a radio host on 103.3 KWBU-FM who works in franchise development at Neighborly. Austin Meek is not related to Dillon Meek.
One other filer withdrew his application.
Ramos served on the McLennan County Reintegration Roundtable starting in 2012, which worked to help prison inmates reenter society. He also helped start the Waco Employment Network and now serves on the Waco Plan Commission.
“I’ve gotten the opportunity to work in civic with boards and commissions, but I also enjoy working on the ground with people,” Ramos said.
He also served as director of Mercy House through Antioch Church, a residential addiction treatment program.
A reformed drug dealer and addict himself, Ramos said he was charged with a felony for having a controlled substance 13 years ago. He said he appealed to the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles last year, and is just waiting on the governor’s office to finalize the request and grant him clemency, allowing him to serve on the council.
“I’ve seen a restoration take place not only in my life, but in my family’s life,” Ramos said. “I’ve been able to serve in our community for the last 12 or 13 years.”
Ramos said most of his family lives in Waco, and through his work he has made connections with people whose lived experiences in Waco vary widely.
“I have a heart for this city. This is my home,” Ramos said. “I’d love to get the opportunity to serve in this capacity here but also serve the city as a whole.”
Willis, who first moved to Waco in 1968, has been a deacon at First Baptist Church Waco for more than 40 years and has served on the Live Oak Classical School board for eight years. He has also served on the boards of Keep Waco Beautiful and the Baylor Bear Foundation, and has been PTA president at four schools, among other roles he has held over the years.
“I do want to see our district represented well, and I don’t really have soapbox issues I want to try to take to the council to consider,” Willis said.
He said he has broader goals concerning inclusion, unity, growth, progress and success, and wants the council to act as a unifying force to bring people in Waco together.
Dillon Meek is running for mayor and is stepping down from his District 4 council seat because he moved out of the district, expecting the mayoral election that was delayed because of COVID-19 to have passed before his move.
The May city elections have been pushed back to Nov. 3.
Whoever the council appoints to fill the District 4 seat will serve until the November election, when they will have the option of running for the position. The District 4 seat will come open yet again in the May 2021 election.
The council will conduct candidate interviews remotely through Zoom, and they will be streamed live at wccc.tv/live and on the Waco City Cable Channel.
City Secretary Esmeralda Hudson said the city council will likely order a Nov. 3 special election for District 4 during its July 21 city council meeting, which make the filling period July 22 to Aug. 20.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.