The 15th person in McLennan County whose death was attributed to COVID-19 is also the youngest.
The death of the patient, a 41-year-old Black woman, was announced Thursday afternoon, a day after the county’s 14th COVID-19 death, which in turn was announced a day after the county’s 12th and 13th deaths attributed to the disease.
Also Thursday, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott reinstated a ban on elective surgeries at hospitals through much of the state, including in McLennan, Bosque, Falls, Hill and Limestone counties, in an effort to preserve medical resources while the demands of COVID-19 treatment tax health care systems. In recent weeks, Abbott had already reinstated the requirement around the state's largest cities and in hard-hit South Texas counties that hospitals "postpone surgeries and procedures that are not immediately, medically necessary … as determined by the patient’s physician"
In McLennan County, 53 of the local hospitals' 54 previously licensed intensive care unit beds were occupied Thursday, but local officials have said the hospitals are equipped to set up more ICU space in their facilities in a matter of hours. A total of 45 COVID-19 patients were in local hospitals, including 10 on ventilators.
Waco Mayor Kyle Deaver said the local rise in occupied beds has happened faster than he expected, but both Ascension Providence and Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest are prepared to convert their other beds into ICU beds.
“It’s not a dire situation at the hospital yet, but we know the hospitalizations and ICU commitments lag behind new cases by seven to 14 days,” Deaver said. “So, that’s a concern.”
Deaver said the rapid increase in the number of COVID-19-related deaths is concerning, as is an increasing number of older people testing positive for the virus.
“It’s the older people that are more likely to end up in the ICUs, and it is more likely to be fatal,” he said.
The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District confirmed 255 more residents had tested positive by Thursday. Six are 10 or younger, 17 are between the ages of 11 and 19, 36 are between 20 and 29, 22 are between 30 and 39, 17 are between 40 and 49, 21 are between 50 and 59, and 35 are 60 or older, with one person’s age is unreported.
The 255 new cases bring the total to 2,438, with 2,010 active cases, 413 residents who have recovered and 15 who have died. Residents in their 20s make up about a quarter of the 2,438 with confirmed cases, with the older age groups not far behind that share. All of those who have died have been 41 or older. Thursday's press release on the 15th fatality does not specify if the woman died at a McLennan County hospital.
People associated with 13 group living or assisted living facilities in the county have tested positive, but the health district has not disclosed how many cases are in each establishment.
The county’s positivity rate, calculated by dividing the number of cases by the number of tests conducted, stood at 21% Tuesday, on a rolling 7-day average basis.
In neighboring Bell County, 104 more people tested positive as of Thursday, bringing the county’s total to 1,886. 13 people have died as a result. The county, which has a higher population than McLennan County, has a positivity rate of 6.8%.
The Texas Department of State Health Services announced 9,782 new cases statewide Thursday, bringing the total to 230,346, with 109,102 active. The state also announced 105 more deaths Thursday, bringing the total to 2,918.
On Wednesday, Deaver announced the Waco Police Department would start enforcing a statewide mask order Abbott approved last week. It requires anyone 10 and older to wear a covering over their mouth and nose when in public places, businesses and outdoors when it is not possible to maintain 6 feet of separation from others.
“I hope that, as I said at the press conference (on Wednesday), all we have to do is issue warnings and talk to folks and help educate them on why we need to do this,” the mayor said. “But with the numbers we’ve got, we’ll do what we have to do.”
Deaver said the governor’s orders requiring masks and limiting elective surgeries will make more of a difference than a local order could on its own.
“I think the statewide measures are really important, and I appreciate that the governor put that in place,” he said. “I think based on all the evidence we’ve seen from other jurisdictions that have put mask orders in place, it will make a difference.”
The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District is monitoring 20 COVID-19 patients for contact tracing, and the Texas Department of State Health Services is monitoring 500 McLennan County residents.
Health district spokesperson Kelly Craine said the statewide mask order’s effect on the overall number of new cases will likely be gradual because of the virus’ exponential spread in recent weeks.
“It’s going to take until the middle of July to start taking effect,” Craine said. “We have to be patient. It’s widespread. It’s everywhere.”
Out of 2,438 McLennan County residents who have tested positive, 66% are Hispanic, 20% are non-Hispanic white and 10% are non-Hispanic Black. Of the 15 people who have who have died of the virus locally, six have been listed as Black, six have been listed as Hispanic and three have been listed as white.
5 tips for wearing face masks in hot weather
Choose your material
Wearing a mask can be hot and make breathing feel more difficult. With that in mind, you’ll want to make sure your mask is reasonably breathable to help both increase comfort and decrease the impulse to touch the mask to adjust it — which is a big no-no when out and about.
“You want a breathable fabric,” says Nicole Jochym, a third-year medical student at Cooper Medical School at Rowan University who works with the Sew Face Masks Philadelphia organization. Her recommendation: Using a mask that is made from 100% cotton. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, good options include woven cotton sheets and T-shirt fabric.
While cotton isn’t moisture-wicking, she says, it’s more breathable than synthetic fabrics like polyester, and it could make masks more comfortable in the heat. Avoid filters, Jochym adds, because they are often made from synthetic materials, and can make masks hotter and harder to breathe through.
Check the fit
Your mask should be somewhat snug on your face, but you don’t want it to be so tight that it’s uncomfortable or difficult to breathe through. To solve that issue, says Carrie L. Kovarik, an associate professor of dermatology at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania, try out different masks, or use one that has adjustable ties.
“A tie mask probably would be better. Elastic straps can be irritating behind the ear,” she says. “Don’t put it on so tight that you can’t breathe.”
Jochym seconds that, saying that Sew Face Masks Philadelphia encourages using ties because they are adjustable. “Every face shape is different,” she adds; ties have the potential for a better, more comfortable fit.
Bring extras
Cloth masks, the Pennsylvania Department of Health has noted, should not be worn when they become damp or wet, which could cause issues in the summer, when we’re all sweating more heavily. Because cotton masks will absorb sweat when you wear them, Jochym says, it is important to have several clean ones available to use.
“In Philadelphia’s hot and humid summers, it could be difficult to get around with just one,” she says. “You have to be able to switch it out as it gets damp on the inside.”
Kovarik adds that health-care workers are often advised to take a 15-minute break from wearing their mask every two hours to give their skin time to air out, which could mean using several masks per day. If you plan to swap your mask, she says, do it at home, or if that is not possible, in an area without other people. “You don’t want to take it off in the middle of everything,” she says.
And always follow proper mask removal techniques, including washing your hands and not touching the front of the mask.
Limit how long you wear one
If hot weather makes wearing a mask uncomfortable, try to limit the amount of time you need to wear one. Masks, the CDC says, should be worn in “public settings where other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain,” such as grocery stores and pharmacies.
“Think about when wearing a mask is necessary, and not wearing one when it is not needed,” Kovarik says. You may not need one when driving alone in your car, or sitting solo on your porch — as long as you are maintaining proper social distancing.
To help keep your mask time to a minimum, Jochym says, try planning effective routes to your destination, or plan your trips around the number of masks that you have available. And do not wear your mask off your nose when out in public.
Take care of your skin
Hot summer weather can cause moisture to build up under a mask, which can irritate your skin (similar to a diaper rash) Kovarik says. That problem, however, may be less common for people wearing cloth masks compared to health-care workers wearing less-breathable surgical or N95 masks.
“In hot weather, you will have a lot of moisture under there, and the skin can break down a little more,” she says. “Moisture from breath or heat builds up, and you can get a rash.”
If your skin does become irritated due to using a mask, Kovarik recommends using a noncomedogenic (non-pore-blocking) moisturizer — and avoid products like petroleum jelly. Apply your preferred salve after wearing a mask to help repair skin.
Additionally, Kovarik recommends not wearing makeup under a mask, as it could further clog your pores.
___
©2020 The Philadelphia Inquirer
Visit The Philadelphia Inquirer at www.inquirer.com
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
