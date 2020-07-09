The 15th person in McLennan County to die of the novel coronavirus is also the youngest.
The death of the patient, a 41-year-old Black woman, was announced Thursday afternoon, a day after the county’s 14th COVID-19 death, which in turn was announced a day after the county’s 12th and 13th deaths attributed to the disease.
The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District also announced Thursday that 155 more McLennan County residents have tested positive for the disease. Residents in their 20s make up about a quarter of the 2,438 with confirmed cases. All of those who have died have been 41 or older.
Thursday's press release on the 15th fatality does not specify if the woman died at a McLennan County hospital.
Of those who have died of the virus, six have been Black, six have been Hispanic and three have been white.
