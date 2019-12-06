Two more Republicans have joined the crowded field of candidates vying to replace retiring U.S. Rep. Bill Flores in the Congressional District 17 seat.
Recent filings bring the total candidate count to 14, although the filing deadline is not until 6 p.m. Monday.
Waco resident David M. Saucedo filed Friday to seek the Republican nomination in the March 3 primary election for the District 17 seat, while Robinson real estate agent Laurie Godfrey McReynolds filed for the same seat Thursday, according to the Texas Republican Party website.
Other Wacoans have filed for the Republican primary election for the congressional seat, including business owner Renee Swann, real estate agent Kristen Alamo Rowin and Scott Bland, a former U.S. Secret Service agent who runs the Jim Bland Construction Co.
Swann and her husband, Russell Swann, opened Brazos Eye Surgery of Texas in 1981, according to a press release. Her husband is the medical director and senior ophthalmologist, while she handles business operations.
The other Republican congressional candidates include:
- former Dallas-area U.S. Rep. Pete Sessions
- Austin-based financial adviser Ahmad Adnan
- Pflugerville-based aerospace engineer and business owner George Hindman
- College Station-based Marine Corps veteran Trent Sutton
- former Texas A&M University professor Todd Kent
- and former College Station City Councilwoman Elianor Vessali.
A handful of candidates have filed or announced their intention to seek the Democratic nomination for the congressional seat.
William Foster III, who grew up in Hearne, filed Nov. 27 to seek the Democratic nomination in the March primary election for District 17. Foster has been a NASA employee; math instructor at Houston Community College and Prairie View A&M University; and a teacher at Houston and Aldine school districts, according to a press release.
Other Democratic candidates include Marine Corps veteran David Jaramillo, a longtime resident of McLennan County, and Rick Kennedy, a software engineer from Travis County who opposed Flores in the 2018 election.
Meanwhile, Katherine Turner-Pearson filed for the Democratic nomination for Texas House District 56 last week, hoping to challenge incumbent Republican Charles “Doc” Anderson again. Anderson defeated her in the 2018 election with 65.8% of the vote.
A registered professional archaeologist and owner of Central Texas Archaeological Resources, Turner-Pearson serves as the volunteer archaeologist for the Waco Hispanic Museum at La Pila Fountain excavation, an historic fountain in the bygone Calle Dos neighborhood of Waco.
