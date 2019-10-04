Kelly Fox Shavers never really knew her father, but others’ memories and his connections to the Waco Fire Department keep the legacy of firefighter Jimmy Fox alive more than 50 years after his death.
“This means so much because it means he is still remembered,” Shavers said. “I was 8 months old when he died, and it was so hard for my mom. He was the last (Waco) firefighter killed in the line of duty, so it means so much that he still means so much to these guys.”
The department presented Shavers with a coin Friday memorializing her father, who died in 1969 while battling a fire in a silo filled with sawdust. Shavers was joined by her stepsister, Becky Davis, at Fire Station No. 1 as the two were handed the memorial coin from members of the Waco Professional Firefighters Association Local 478 and the firefighters honor guard.
Fox’s name was etched into the International Association of Fire Fighters’ Fallen Fire Fighters Memorial in Colorado Springs during a rededication in 2015, along with two other Waco firefighters who died in the line of duty: Capt. Robert Brandon, who died in 1960, and N.H. Kendrick, 25, who died in 1925.
A memorial coin was also produced for each fallen firefighter, intended to be given to their family. However, the department was unable to connect with Fox’s family or Kendrick’s family.
Kendrick’s coin remains unclaimed despite research efforts over the years. But local union members recently learned that Davis, herself a dispatcher for Waco fire, is connected to the Fox family.
“I’m proud that members of our fire department that saw one of our members wasn’t recognized by receiving their coin,” Waco Fire Chief Bobby Tatum said. “I’m proud that our firefighters were able to connect with the family and not only bring closure, but let the family know he may be gone, but not forgotten.”
Anyone who gives their life in the line of duty deserves to be recognized, said Waco fire Lt. Phillip Burnett, president of the Waco Professional Firefighters Association Local 478.
“Tradition and remembrance is a very important part of our job, so by giving this coin to family members, we hope they pass it down through their family and always know they are a part of the Waco Fire Department family,” Burnett said.
Members of the local association and firefighters honor guard traveled to Colorado Springs for the memorial rededication in 2015.
“When they updated the wall, the three fallen Waco firemen had not been on the wall,” Burnett said. “It was very important to make sure we honor these firefighters who gave it all.”
Tatum surprised Shavers and Davis during the presentation Friday by inviting their families to visit the memorial next September for an annual ceremony held there. Tatum said if financial restrictions would be a concern, he would raise donations to pay for the trip to honor Fox.
April 7, 1969
Two days after Fox cleared his initial probationary period with the department, on April 7, 1969, he was part of a crew that responded to a fire at Love Wood Products, 2420 Jackson Ave., Waco fire Lt. John Linda said. A large steel silo filled with sawdust was burning, and Fox and another firefighter were battling the blaze from inside the silo when it collapsed, Linda said.
“Engine 5 responded to a fire in a silo at Love Wood Products, and firefighter Fox and another firefighter were working to extinguish the fire when they were covered up by sawdust,” he said. “Help was called for and they were able to rescue one firefighter, but by the time they got Firefighter Fox out, he could not be resuscitated.”
Linda helped organize Friday’s ceremony, which comes ahead of the National Fallen Firefighter Foundation’s Memorial Weekend on Saturday and Sunday.
Although Fox died 50 years ago, his memory lives on at every fire station, Linda said. As part of the Memorial Weekend, every Waco fire station will be lit with red spotlights Saturday and Sunday.
“Each of our fire stations will be highlighted in red to honor the firefighters that passed, and we really want to honor the firefighters that went before us,” Tatum said. “It may be 50 years since Jimmy Fox’s death, and longer for the other firefighters who we’ve lost, but they are still very much a part of the Waco Fire Department family.”
The department also memorializes Fox with its Jimmy Fox Memorial Firefighter of the Year Award. Firefighters vote on the honor, which has been given for everything from heroic rescues to work as an ambassador and positive role model in the community.
“It shows overall excellence over the year and dedication to the job,” Burnett said. “It is the overall honor to be recognized by your peers and it is a memorial to Jimmy because he was that dedicated to his job and to the highest form that we can be, and that is laying his life down in service to his community.”
Shavers and Davis said they are honored by the department’s outreach and continued support. Shavers said her father would be 72 years old, and although she has only heard stories about him, she feels like the fire department is an extension of her family.
“All I have of his is a photo, his cap that hung in my house growing up, and his badge,” she said, with the memorial coin in her hand. “Having this now, it will be cherished forever.”
