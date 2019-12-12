Falls County Attorney Jody Gilliam is challenging the eligibility of her Democratic opponent in the November election, claiming DeAndrea Petty missed the deadline to move her voter registration to Falls County and should be disqualified from the race.
Gilliam, who is seeking her sixth term as the county's chief prosecutor, wrote a letter Thursday to Falls County Democratic Party Chairwoman Charleen Prince demanding that she declare Petty ineligible to run for county attorney.
Petty, 29, who has a law office in Waco, changed her voter registration from McLennan County to Falls County in November. The Texas Election Code requires 30 days before a person's voter registration becomes effective.
Falls County voter records show Dec. 19 is the "effective date" on which Petty will be a lawful voter in Falls County, 10 days beyond the Dec. 9 deadline to file for office.
"The duty imposed upon you to declare Ms. Petty ineligible is mandatory and not discretionary," Gilliam wrote in her letter to Prince.
Gilliam said if Petty fails to disqualify Petty within 48 hours, she will seek an order from Waco's 10th Court of Appeals to compel her to do so.
The Texas Election Code defines "registered voter" as being a person registered to vote in this state whose registration is effective, Gilliam's letter states. Once a person files a voter registration application, 30 days must pass before that person's registration becomes effective, according to the Texas Election Code.
A candidate for county attorney and other offices must be a registered voter in the county in which they are running.
Petty said she thought she was a registered voter in good standing in Falls County when she filed to run for office. She deferred comment on Gilliam's letter until she researches the law.
Petty said she alternates living with her grandmother in Marlin when she has court cases in Falls County and with her mother in Waco when he has court in McLennan County. She said Marlin is her primary residence.
She was appointed Marlin city attorney in August and has been a lifelong member of the Church of the Living God in Marlin, where she teaches a Sunday school class and leads the youth group.
She grew up in Marlin and graduated from Texas Christian Academy in Waco after her mother moved to Waco to take a new job. She graduated from Baylor University with a bachelor's degree in political science and a minor in criminal justice and graduated from South Texas College of Law in May 2016.
Petty's practice primarily includes misdemeanors, family law and juvenile offender cases. She said she has handled about five felony cases since she started practicing law.
"Being a native of Falls County, I am coming back home," she said. "I prayed about it and I felt like God was leading me to make a difference in my community. The city is changing and the county is changing for the best and I felt God called me to have a part in that.
"I wanted to be a part of the good changes so our younger generation can see that we can have success, especially in smaller communities."
Gilliam, 63, is completing her fifth term as county attorney and said she wants to keep going because there is still a lot of work to do.
"Every four years just fly by, and I still love what I am doing," she said. "I have worked hard but I still have work to do."
In the past year, Gilliam has prosecuted a capital murder case in which a woman killed her baby and two continuous sexual abuse of a child cases, which all went to trial and ended in convictions.
If Petty's challenge stands, it will be the second time Gilliam has faced an opponent since she took office in 2001. In 2012, she defeated Waco attorney Denny Lessman in the Republican primary.
Lessman, who serves as Marlin city judge, lives in Hewitt but claimed "dual residency" in Falls and McLennan counties.
Gilliam considered challenging whether Lessman met officeholder residency requirements but decided against it. Lessman ran for McLennan County judge six years later, claiming McLennan County residency.
