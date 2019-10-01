Upgrading the Extraco Events Center for everything from basketball tournaments to traveling shows will cost about $1.8 million less than budgeted, so McLennan County commissioners went shopping Tuesday.
This week the center is hosting the Heart O' Texas Fair & Rodeo, but the fairgrounds complex at Bosque Boulevard and Lake Air Drive will become more through a $31.8 million upgrade John W. Erwin General Contractor is overseeing.
That figure is almost $2 million less than original estimates, prompting company representative Kevin Karr to present commissioners with almost a dozen potential add-ons. They voted to approve two Tuesday, including construction of a "shaded plaza" between entrances to the new expo center under construction, which is the centerpiece of the addition. The porch would stretch 100 feet along the center's exterior, affording space for relaxing.
Commissioners also agreed to buy three additional 30-feet-high room dividers, for a total of five, providing more opportunities to host multiple events and generate more revenue through rentals. Karr asked commissioners to decide on the divider and plaza options this month, so they could be incorporated into the construction process. At the urging of County Judge Scott Felton, commissioners took action Tuesday, approving both options.
Left to be decided is the fate of several other expo center alternatives, as they are described in Karr's presentation. These include a 5-year service agreement on the heating, ventilation and air-conditioning system to be installed in the expo center for $46,153, additional paving near the coliseum for $185,078, a 2-year contract to maintain landscaping for $31,746, an electronic-access control system serving employees for $125,032, and an electronic surveillance and camera system that would provide constant interior and exterior monitoring for $192,565.
The outdoor porch shade approved Tuesday will cost an estimated $148,954, while the three additional partitions will cost about $460,000, according to a breakdown of alternate expenses presented to commissioners.
The entire list of add-ons runs about $1.2 million, meaning if commissioners signed off on all, the county still would see a $600,000 savings on the original estimated cost of the project, Felton said during an interview.
Though the county could not legally give preference to subcontractors based in Greater Waco, more than 80% of the value of the work being performed at the venue has been secured by area subcontractors, Karr said.
"The cost savings we have secured, the fact the project is coming in under budget, means we can consider these alternatives," Felton said. "They had been planned either later on in this project or after the project was finished, as we had the money available. As an example, during our earlier discussions, there was an indication that all these partitions would not be necessary. Now we are seeing they are necessary, making it easier to market the facility and to generate additional revenue."
Felton said looking longer term, money could be spent to build yet another Little League field adjacent to the fairgrounds complex, which includes the Extraco Events Center and the new expo center.
"We were the beneficiary of some very competitive bidding," Felton said of the final price coming in less than estimates.
The Populous architectural and design firm, involved in creating the expo center look and feel, focused on creating a venue that fits in its context, one that celebrates and salutes agriculture, the Lake Air Little League complex nearby, the Waco Independent School District, the city of Waco and the Extraco Events Center next door, architect Bill Bourne said.
The team focused on flexibility, meaning the space could be used for sports tournaments, concerts with 3,000-person audiences, corporate getaways or livestock and agriculture events.
All those uses have the potential to bring in hotel stays and car rentals, taxes on which are being used to pay back the bonds funding the work.
Felton said several new hotels are under construction. They will bring more than 600 additional rooms to the market, according to estimates by Carla Pendergraft, who oversees marketing for the Waco Convention Center.
In other business Tuesday, the commissioners court:
- Agreed to extend the county's contract with Chip and Joanna Gaines by one month for use of the Grand Karem Shrine Building downtown at a cost of $4,000. The Gaineses bought the building from the county and have continued to grant lease extensions as county-related functions are relocated.
- Agreed to continue an arrangement with Burnet County to accept county prisoners who need to be relocated from the local jail population.
- Voted to allow probationers in McLennan County to fulfill community service obligations by performing county-related tasks.
