Waco City Council on Tuesday will swear in Darius Ewing as newly appointed District 4 councilman in a socially distanced proceeding, then vote on incentives for new employers coming to Waco.
Typically, new council members are sworn in in front of a live audience, but due to safety measures against COVID-19, Ewing will be the only member physically present while others watch from screens.
Waco City Council meetings are livestreamed at www.wccc.tv and on the city’s local cable channel. Public comments can be submitted before 11 a.m. Tuesday, at http://www.waco-texas.com/council-speaker.asp, citysecretary@wacotx.gov or 254-750-5750.
The council will hold the swearing-in at 3 p.m., followed by a work session and the 6 p.m. business session.
“We’re all going to be on a Zoom call,” Ewing said. “I will be at City Hall in-person to be sworn in while everyone else is Zooming in.”
After he is sworn in, the council will take turns sharing their comments and parting remarks to former Councilman Dillon Meek, who is stepping down because of a change in residency as he eyes a mayoral run in November. Then Ewing will introduce himself in a statement.
“Typically, there’d be some sort of reception after the meeting, but obviously we can’t do that,” Ewing said. “It will be a lot quicker and to the point.”
Ewing said over the last two weeks he’s adjusted to the role and the feedback, both positive and negative from constituents.
“Some things won’t be normal, but I am looking forward to getting to work,” Ewing said.
Ryonet incentives
After Ewing is officially instated, the council will vote on incentives for Ryonet Corporation’s Waco location and an incoming custom trailer manufacturing company.
Ryonet is a national distributor of screen printing supplies and equipment, said Melett Harrison said, executive director of economic development.
“They don’t make T-shirts, they sell stuff to small businesses who do,” she said.
The Waco-McLennan County Economic Development Corporation’s contract with Ryonet would provide a grant of up to $111,000, funded half by the city and half by the county.
The grant will reimburse the Washington-based company’s cost in relocating Georgia and Kansas operations to Waco and building up its local facility at 215 Cotton Drive with a new training facility and showroom. To secure the grant, the company must create at least 10 new full-time jobs with benefits that pay at least $12.50 per hour.
The council will also consider tax abatements for Aspen Custom Trailers, a custom trailer manufacturer, and Timber US Inc, the entity that will purchase land and develop Aspen’s 58,000 square-foot facility.
Under the agreement, Timber US would spend at least $6.8 million building Aspen’s facility, which will be located on land located near 2101 Texas Central Parkway, near the intersection of Texas Central Parkway and Gateway Blvd.
“Timber will own the building and the property, Aspen will be the equipment and the jobs,” Harrison said. “That’s more and more common, for a different entity to own the building, the real estate.”
Harrison said if the companies complete a third phase of improvements and expansion to the property on top of the initial project and invests an additional $1.3 million, Timber US will qualify for $123,000 in tax abatements. Aspen could receive a total of $16,000 for bringing in 21 full-time jobs on top of the 49 jobs required by the contract.
