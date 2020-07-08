In times of local disasters, the Waco-McLennan County Emergency Operations Center often gets the first calls to meet emergency needs.
In the months-long disaster that is the COVID-19 pandemic, the EOC is continuing to meet those needs, including equipment needed by those on the front lines of the crisis.
Since early March, the EOC has supplied more than 598,000 pieces of personal protective equipment to local institutions even as shortages of such gear have been reported in other areas. Nursing homes, child care operations, medical facilities and first responders are still turning to the center for face masks, gowns, gloves and protective eye wear as positive cases in McLennan County continue to climb.
The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District reported 239 new local cases Wednesday, bringing the total to 2,283 cases.
“We get what we can from the state and get it out as fast as we can for those who cannot find any other source of PPE supplies out there,” said Kelly Craine, spokeswoman for the health district, which is part of the EOC. “We are their last line of defense when they have to come to us.”
A shortage of personal protective gear during the early weeks of the coronavirus crisis have returned as the U.S. is running low again, according to the Associated Press. When the crisis first exploded in March and April, the lack of PPE caused states and hospitals to compete against each other.
The federal government and other countries were thrown into desperate, expensive bidding wars to be able to provide PPE to essential workers, the AP reported.
Rae Jefferson, a spokesperson for the nonprofit Family Health Center, said she understands the surge in demand for essential workers who must interact with individuals potentially infected with the coronavirus. She said the Family Health Center’s stock of PPE has remained adequate as the EOC regularly supplies clinics with protective gowns, face masks and gloves in the center’s 15-clinic area.
In the last month, the EOC has provided 4,000 surgical masks and 2,000 gowns to clinics, Jefferson said.
“We’ve pretty heavily reliant on the EOC in the few months and we’ve been very thankful for the work the health district has done in distributing these supplies,” she said. “We obviously are not the only health care center in town that is trying to do this work, so the health district has a hard task in trying to divvy up those things in a way that makes the most sense and protects the most number of patients.”
The EOC management team, comprised of first responders, city and county employees, and health officials, continues to work with various organizations to best serve those in need. Organizations can request supplies after all other supply sources have been exhausted.
“The EOC is made up of our regular management team and staff with hotels, law enforcement, (American Medical Response) AMR ambulance service, hospitals, clinics and the (Heart of Texas Region) MHMR, who are now a part of it to operate as a coordination team for multiple agency response.” Craine said. “Locally, agencies know where they can go to get help.”
Waco fire Chief Deputy R.M. Bergerson and Lt. Keith Guillory moved surgical masks and gloves Wednesday from the EOC Center on North Fourth Street as they prepared to respond to the need of local institutions.
“(Waco Fire) Chief (Gregory) Summers, the health district and the emergency operations center assembled a good team to serve the community at this time,” Guillory said. “I don’t think the EOC is going to be done for a long time.”
Craine said PPE supplies locally have remained steady, but no immediate shortage is projected. She said as the uncertainties of the coronavirus continue, supplies will hopefully stay available for essential workers during the pandemic.
“It is a very fine chain, so at any point a link could change and then our chain changes and out outlook can too,” Craine said. “Right now, we are good, but we want to help the most people we can stay safe.”
