Work on the sweeping Elm Avenue streetscape project unearthed more train tracks under the pavement, seemingly unrelated to a set of tracks found last summer.
As crews began exploring phase one of the project in early February, they discovered more railroad tracks encased in concrete in the ground, running parallel to the tracks of a defunct inter-urban line found during construction on the 700 block of Elm Ave. last June.
Jim Reed, city of Waco public works capital improvement program manager, said Barsh Construction workers were making a path for utility lines for East Waco Library when they discovered the tracks on the northbound side of the road.
“They were chiseling out trying to get the corridor cleared away and they found another line with parallel rails in it,” Reed said. “Now our contractor is working with our engineer to figure out the best approach to how we’re going to handle the impact those lines have to the water lines.”
Reed said the tracks must be removed if the road is going to be suitable for car and bicycle traffic.
“Some people think they could be restored to the point that you could maybe have a rail system again, but they’re in such poor shape,” Reed said. “They’re rusted, they’re contaminated to a point that I think the best approach is going to be to remove those so we can do maintenance on the road.”
The rail lanes run from Hood Street to Garrison Street. Barsh demolished a 50-foot section of the rail, partially as a demonstration of what it will take to remove the entire stretch from Hood St. to Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.
“They are working on prices, we will decide if those prices are something we can work with,” Reed said. He said once the public works department has an idea of how much the demolition, removal and disposal of the tracks will cost, the matter will go to Waco City Council.
“There’s not a lot getting done, so we have to get those answers quickly, but I think everyone understands the importance of the project and will keep it moving,” Reed said.
The $6.7 million project will replace the roadway, sidewalks, storm drains and waterlines on Elm Avenue. Reed said metal detectors haven’t found anything under the pavement from Clifton to Garrison.
“I don’t expect for us to have any more surprises,” Reed said. “If we just go in and remove both rail systems, I think it will give us… good infrastructure we can maintain.”
Reed said it’s unclear how much of a delay the unwelcome discovery will cause, but he still expects phase two to start in January or February of 2021, and phase one will continue more or less as scheduled moving forward.
“Extracting the rails and the wood ties is not the big issue,” Reed said. “The big issue is that they were entombed, more or less, in a concrete cavity that now we have to remove.”
The project is just one of several in East Waco. Work is underway on three hotels and an apartment complex. Barsh Construction is also handling $2.8 million in water line improvements along Peach Street, from across Interstate 35 to new development on Elm Avenue. A $5.5 million project that will convert Bridge Street into a pedestrian-friendly road designed for festivals and events is slated to begin in April.
Blake DeMaria, co-owner of Tony DeMaria’s Bar-B-Que in the 1000 block of Elm Avenue, said while the heavy construction in the area is unavoidable, the state of the street isn’t keeping regulars away.
“It’s definitely not helping anything, but luckily we have a back entrance, so people aren’t totally shut off,” DeMario said. “If you want to get to us you have to want it, you can’t just drive by.”
Tony DeMaria’s first opened its doors at a different Elm Avenue location in 1946 before moving to its current location on the same street in the early 90s. DeMaria said while the construction is a hassle, he’s mostly excited to see the finished Elm Avenue streetscape.
“We’ve needed this for the last 15 years,” DeMaria said. “We’re glad they’re finally doing it.”
In the meantime, Reed said he’s staying in contact with AT&T, Oncor, Time Warner and Spectrum, trying to keep everyone on the same page. The utility companies have franchise agreements with the city requiring them to move their lines during work like this, though the city is paying some additional funding to bury some electrical lines.
“I think our big challenge right now is getting all of the utility infrastructure off of Elm and into the alleyways ...,” Reed said. “That’s probably our biggest hurdle, because TxDOT requires that before we can move forward with the phase two project.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.