Waco City Council on Tuesday will interview eight applicants seeking to fill out District 4 Councilman Dillon Meek’s term and could vote to choose a winner.

Because of COVID-19, applicants will answer a list of questions in a video conference that will air on the Waco City Cable Channel and livestreamed at wccctv.com at 1 p.m. City Secretary Esmeralda Hudson said the selection process could be split between two special meetings.

“We are expecting to do all the interviews [Tuesday],” Hudson said. “They may or may not select somebody, depending on whether or not they want to reconvene on Thursday to discuss it a little bit more in executive session and do a resolution on June 25.”

The public can comment on the meeting by leaving a comment card through the city of Waco website, or by contacting the City Secretary’s office at (254) 750-5750 or citysecretary@wacotx.gov.

Applicants include Kelly Mariah Palmer, a Baylor University School of Social Work lecturer and a social worker with Communities in Schools; Rick Victor Allen, a case manager at Veterans One Stop; Darius Lamont Ewing, a Realtor at Rydell Real Estate; Haydn Ross Harris, who serves on the Waco Plan Commission; Jose Rafael Villanueva, a self-employed attorney who has spent years serving on various city commissions; and Austin Adamson Meek, a radio host on 103.3 KWBU-FM who works in franchise development at Neighborly with no relation to Dillon Meek. Jason Paul Ramos, director of Impact Waco for Antioch Community Church, and Stephen V. Willis, a local contractor who specializes in historic preservation, filed June 17, rounding out the list.

Meek has to step down because he moved out of his district, a plan his family made before the pandemic caused the postponement of the May election in which he was running for mayor. He will continue to serve on the council until a replacement has been selected and will run for the mayor in the Nov. 3 election.

The city council will appoint a District 4 successor to serve until the seat comes open in the November election. The District 4 seat will also be in play in the May 2021 local elections.

