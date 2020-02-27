Early voting for the March 3 primary elections ends Friday, with five early voting centers available around the county.
The vote centers will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. for the Republican and Democratic primaries. Notable races include Congressional District 17, 19th District Court judge and two county commissioners races as well as state and U.S. presidential races.
Early vote centers are as follows:
- County records building, 214 North Fourth St., Suite 300
- Robinson Community Center, 106 W. Lyndale St.,
- First Assembly of God Church, 6701 Bosque Blvd.,
- Waco Multipurpose Center, 1020 Elm Ave., and
- Hewitt Public Safety Facility, 100 Patriot Court.
On Election Day, registered McLennan County voters can choose one of 33 vote centers that will be open around the county. For more information and a map of the vote centers, visit www.mclennanvotes.com.
