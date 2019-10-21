McLennan County voters began heading to the polls Monday to cast their ballots in a handful of contested races and bond issues as well as 10 state propositions in the Nov. 5 election.

Early voting started at 8 a.m. Monday at several locations throughout McLennan County and continues until 5 p.m. Friday. Voters can also cast ballots from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. from Oct. 28 to Oct. 30.

A total of 432 voters cast their ballots either in person or by mail-in ballot by 5 p.m. Monday, according to the McLennan County Elections Office.

The last days to vote before Nov. 5 are Oct. 31 and Nov. 1, when polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Election Day, although there will be more voting centers open.

Here's what to expect to see on the ballot:

Local elections

McLennan County

$14.5 million bond election to expand the Cameron Park Zoo

Bruceville-Eddy

Mayor: Connally Bass and Gary L. Lucas

Two at-large city council seats: Rick Eaton, Marc E. Fowler, Terri Henson and Phil Reyna

Unexpired term city council: Alisha Bass and Ricky Wiggins

Gholson

Place 2: Claudette Michael (Shell) Williams Gaither and Ron McCartney

Place 3: Billy Sparks and Thomas Wiley

Place 4: Tom Buzbee and Zack McFarland

Moody

Mayor, unexpired term: Charleen Dowell and Tina Eaton

City council, unexpired term: Ken Brown and John Carpenter

Three at-large city council seats: Karla Alton, Jennifer Houghton, Deloras Inge, Josh Richter and Randall Yates

Midway ISD

$148 million bond election to build a new elementary school and renovate existing schools

Moody ISD

Three at-large seats: Shanna Denson, Justin Foster, Lacey Flynn and Misty Cummings Smith

Riesel ISD

Two at-large seats: Corey Evetts, Ben Saage and Ruth Anne Schroeder

Robinson ISD

Place 4: Wesley Gilbreath and Jeff Strain

West ISD

$21.5 million bond election to build a new elementary school

State of Texas propositions

Proposition 1: A constitutional amendment permitting elected municipal court judges to serve more than one municipality at a time

Proposition 2: A constitutional amendment allowing the Texas Water Development Board to issue bonds under $200 million to fund water and wastewater infrastructure projects in areas where the median household income is at or below 75% of the state median income level

Proposition 3: A constitutional amendment authorizing the legislature to provide temporary property tax exemptions for owners of property damaged by a government-declared disaster

Proposition 4: A constitutional amendment prohibiting the imposition of an individual income tax and adding more requirements for future lawmakers to enact a personal income tax, such as a two-thirds majority support of both the House and Senate and a majority of Texas voters to change the state Constitution

Proposition 5: A constitutional amendment dedicating all revenue from the sporting goods sales tax to the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department and the Texas Historical Commission to protect state land, including parks and historical sites

Proposition 6: A constitutional amendment authorizing the legislature to increase by $3 billion or double the maximum amount of bonds it can issue for the Cancer Prevention and Research Institute of Texas

Proposition 7: A constitutional amendment allowing the General Land Office, State Board of Education and other entities to increase the amount of revenue they provide the Available School Fund every year

Proposition 8: A constitutional amendment providing for the creation of a flood infrastructure fund to help the Texas Water Development Board fund projects following a disaster

Proposition 9: A constitutional amendment authorizing the legislature to create a property tax exemption for precious metals held in state depositories

Proposition 10: A constitutional amendment allowing the transfer of a law enforcement animal to a qualified caretaker in certain circumstances

Get Trib headlines sent directly to you, every day.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

The Texas Tribune contributed to this article.

Tags

Brooke Crum joined the Tribune-Herald as the education reporter in January 2019. She has worked for the Springfield News-Leader in Missouri, Abilene Reporter-News, Beaumont Enterprise and the Port Arthur News. Crum graduated from TCU in Fort Worth.

Recommended for you

Load comments