McLennan County voters began heading to the polls Monday to cast their ballots in a handful of contested races and bond issues as well as 10 state propositions in the Nov. 5 election.
Early voting started at 8 a.m. Monday at several locations throughout McLennan County and continues until 5 p.m. Friday. Voters can also cast ballots from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. from Oct. 28 to Oct. 30.
A total of 432 voters cast their ballots either in person or by mail-in ballot by 5 p.m. Monday, according to the McLennan County Elections Office.
The last days to vote before Nov. 5 are Oct. 31 and Nov. 1, when polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Election Day, although there will be more voting centers open.
Here's what to expect to see on the ballot:
Local elections
McLennan County
$14.5 million bond election to expand the Cameron Park Zoo
Bruceville-Eddy
Mayor: Connally Bass and Gary L. Lucas
Two at-large city council seats: Rick Eaton, Marc E. Fowler, Terri Henson and Phil Reyna
Unexpired term city council: Alisha Bass and Ricky Wiggins
Gholson
Place 2: Claudette Michael (Shell) Williams Gaither and Ron McCartney
Place 3: Billy Sparks and Thomas Wiley
Place 4: Tom Buzbee and Zack McFarland
Moody
Mayor, unexpired term: Charleen Dowell and Tina Eaton
City council, unexpired term: Ken Brown and John Carpenter
Three at-large city council seats: Karla Alton, Jennifer Houghton, Deloras Inge, Josh Richter and Randall Yates
Midway ISD
$148 million bond election to build a new elementary school and renovate existing schools
Moody ISD
Three at-large seats: Shanna Denson, Justin Foster, Lacey Flynn and Misty Cummings Smith
Riesel ISD
Two at-large seats: Corey Evetts, Ben Saage and Ruth Anne Schroeder
Robinson ISD
Place 4: Wesley Gilbreath and Jeff Strain
West ISD
$21.5 million bond election to build a new elementary school
State of Texas propositions
Proposition 1: A constitutional amendment permitting elected municipal court judges to serve more than one municipality at a time
Proposition 2: A constitutional amendment allowing the Texas Water Development Board to issue bonds under $200 million to fund water and wastewater infrastructure projects in areas where the median household income is at or below 75% of the state median income level
Proposition 3: A constitutional amendment authorizing the legislature to provide temporary property tax exemptions for owners of property damaged by a government-declared disaster
Proposition 4: A constitutional amendment prohibiting the imposition of an individual income tax and adding more requirements for future lawmakers to enact a personal income tax, such as a two-thirds majority support of both the House and Senate and a majority of Texas voters to change the state Constitution
Proposition 5: A constitutional amendment dedicating all revenue from the sporting goods sales tax to the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department and the Texas Historical Commission to protect state land, including parks and historical sites
Proposition 6: A constitutional amendment authorizing the legislature to increase by $3 billion or double the maximum amount of bonds it can issue for the Cancer Prevention and Research Institute of Texas
Proposition 7: A constitutional amendment allowing the General Land Office, State Board of Education and other entities to increase the amount of revenue they provide the Available School Fund every year
Proposition 8: A constitutional amendment providing for the creation of a flood infrastructure fund to help the Texas Water Development Board fund projects following a disaster
Proposition 9: A constitutional amendment authorizing the legislature to create a property tax exemption for precious metals held in state depositories
Proposition 10: A constitutional amendment allowing the transfer of a law enforcement animal to a qualified caretaker in certain circumstances
