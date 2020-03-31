Health care workers in fear of contracting COVID-19 and a shortage of essential protective gear are hallmarks of the coronavirus outbreak in Waco, and conditions will get worse before getting better, with cases probably peaking between late April and early May, a Waco physician said Tuesday.
Dr. Iliana Neumann, a family health specialist associated with the Family Health Center, told McLennan County commissioners the virus and its impact on patients and medical practitioners is unlike anything she has seen in her 21 years in the profession. She urged commissioners to take a longer view of the crisis.
Commissioners voted Tuesday to extend by two weeks, through April 21, emergency measures in place to limit the spread of the virus, including a shelter-in-place order.
Neumann said frustration and concern among medical staffers is growing as protective gear becomes scarce. Masks are in short supply, meaning medical school graduates carrying out residency requirements locally find themselves excluded from close contact with patients, stifling learning experiences.
She said nurses "cry on my shoulder" and share their fears about this mysterious illness and their chances of contracting it while serving others.
"We have patients showing up with no classic symptoms, but turn out to be very sick," Neumann said. "I've never felt threatened, but I do now."
Elective surgery has been relegated to the back shelf.
Even borderline cases are playing second fiddle to COVID-19.
A heart attack victim who was not suffering from coronavirus symptoms probably needed surgery to have a stent implanted. Instead treatment was limited to stabilizing the patient as COVID-19 issues pressed, she said.
Neumann works closely with Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest Medical Center, Ascension Providence and local physicians' groups in her position with the Family Health Center, which operates several locations locally.
She said the coronavirus outbreak is gathering steam and probably would peak between late April and May 2, days after the newly approved emergency deadline expires on April 21. The declaration by McLennan County Judge Scott Felton forbids non-essential gatherings, discourages close contact and bans dining and drinking in restaurants, bars and food courts.
Mike Dixon, a Waco attorney who represents the county, said Tuesday's extension may not be the last "with a peak expected in May."
Before Neumann spoke to commissioners, Felton expressed disappointment over a lack of COVID-19 test kits.
"All this stuff we hear about 5-minute testing … that makes good listening, but it's not here yet," Felton said.
The absence of testing makes it difficult to determine if local efforts to combat the virus' spread are working, he said in an interview after the meeting.
"I feel we're doing the right thing with the order we have in place, but it's hard to get data to prove that," Felton said. "What concerns me is that people are not feeling well, they're going to the doctor, then being sent home, possibly without knowing if they're positive for coronavirus, allergies or Type A Influenza. I know the doctors would feel better with the kits."
Felton said he hopes the state is getting all the federal assistance it needs to help local communities adapt to life with COVID-19.
"We hear all the urgent stories from the East Coast and the West Coast," he said. "But we have problems, too, and they need to be taken into consideration. The squeaky wheel gets the grease, and we need grease."
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott issued an executive order Tuesday extending rules relating to nonessential gatherings, in-person contact and closures or limits on many businesses.
The order follows the decision by President Donald Trump and the U.S. Centers for Disease and Control and Prevention to extend social distancing recommendations to April 30.
The Texas Medical Association applauded Abbott's decision.
"The fewer people exposed to COVID-19, the stronger our ability to overtake the disease without overwhelming our hospitals, physicians, nurses and health care system. … I speak for Texas doctors in urging everyone from El Paso to Marshall, from the Panhandle to the Valley, please stay home," association President Dr. David Fleeger wrote in a statement.
Waco-McLennan County Emergency Management Coordinator Elizabeth Thomas said her conversations with the Waco-McLennan County Public Health District lead her to believe the local spike in COVID-19 cases will arrive between late April and early May. She said aggressive action being taken "around the globe" focuses on limiting interaction and avoiding public places.
County Commissioner Ben Perry said he believes the county is acting responsibly to address health-related issues. But he expressed hope steps will begin even now to address the economic devastation being inflicted.
He said he hopes local chambers of commerce, economic development organizations and workforce development groups start making plans.
"I'm getting more emails now than I did when this first started," Perry said. "I want us to share with the public any information we have" on federal assistance businesses, especially small businesses, may stand to receive.
Thomas said health officials are concerned about stress the public is facing because of continued close quarters mandated in response to the virus.
She said law enforcement also is becoming aware of increased tensions.
"That happens when you take people's paychecks away," Perry said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.