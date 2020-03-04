Fewer McLennan County voters cast ballots in Tuesday's primary elections than in 2016, despite almost 20,000 additional registered voters.
The decline in voter turnout signaled to some candidates heading to May runoff elections that they still need to reach more voters to secure their party's nomination for the November general election.
The decrease in McLennan County voter turnout in Tuesday's primaries did not seem to be caused by long lines at vote centers. That was a problem in Harris County, where some voters stood in line for five, six, even seven hours to cast their ballots, while others grew frustrated and left without voting, the Associated Press reported.
McLennan County Elections Administrator Kathy Van Wolfe said some of the county's 33 vote centers still had people in line at 7 p.m. Tuesday, delaying election results. Waco Convention Center had the most people in line, about 45, at 7 p.m., and they finished up voting by about 8 p.m., she said.
"We had voters in line anxious to vote all day," Van Wolfe said.
With 142,159 registered voters, 26.6%, or 37,784, cast ballots in Tuesday's primary elections, according to the McLennan County Elections website. That is down from 2016 primaries, when 31.4% of voters, or 39,725, cast ballots out of 126,559 registered voters.
The final voter cast his ballot in Texas at 1:30 a.m. Wednesday. Hervis Rogers spent more than six hours in line to finally vote at Texas Southern University, a historically black school in Houston. Rogers said he was late for his overnight job and thought about leaving, "but I was telling myself, 'Don't do that.'
"The way it was set up, it was like it was set up for me to walk away," Rogers told reporters after leaving the polling station. "But I said I am not going to do that."
When asked why he didn't leave, Rogers replied: “Every vote counts.”
Long lines snaked out of Houston polling places, with many waiting more than an hour and some for several hours in mostly minority, Democratic neighborhoods. Lines in mostly white, Republican neighborhoods were shorter.
There were conflicting explanations for the extended delays in Texas' largest and the nation's fourth-largest city. Advocates warned of voter suppression, but some experts said the natural hiccups in a new voting system and housing segregation better explain the long waits in African-American communities.
Harris County elections officials blamed the local Republican Party's refusal to hold a joint primary, while leaders from both parties questioned why administrators initially allocated an even number of voting machines to each primary, even though the Democrats’ race was hotly contested and drew the vast majority of voters.
"Texas is one of the more dispersed election systems," said Wendy Underhill, who analyzes election policy at the National Conference of State Legislatures.
By contrast, in some states such as neighboring Oklahoma, state officials make most of the decisions and local officials carry them out. Underhill said that nationwide, parties generally do not have a ton of say in how primaries work. But they run primaries and caucuses in a handful of states with smaller populations: Alaska, Hawaii, Iowa, Kansas, Nevada, North Dakota and Wyoming.
McLennan County held a joint primary, which likely also contributed to a smoother Election Day. Van Wolfe said while it was a long night, overall voting went well across the county. She said she hopes that will be the case for the May runoff elections.
Waco businesswoman Renée Swann and former Dallas Congressman Pete Sessions appear to be headed for a May 26 runoff after a crowded Republican primary election Tuesday with no majority winner in the race for Texas's 17th Congressional District.
With all 367 precincts reporting Wednesday, Sessions had 21,667 votes, or 32% of the total in the 11-way race. Swann had 13,047 votes or 19% of the total.
Pflugerville candidate George Hindman, 52, was close behind Swann with 12,375 votes or 18%. Other candidates pulled in single-digit percentages, including Waco builder Scott Bland, who won 7%.
On the Democratic ticket, Rick Kennedy, 57, an Austin software engineer who unsuccessfully challenged Flores in 2018, pulled in 22,028 votes, or 48%, meaning he will face a runoff with David Jaramillo, a Marine veteran from Waco. Jaramillo won 16,104 votes, or 35%. Kennedy snared 361 more votes than Sessions.
William Foster III of Hearne had 3,706 votes or 18.7% in the Democratic field.
Jaramillo said he plans to continue what he has been doing the past three months on the campaign trail: reaching out to the overlooked voters and talking to as many people as possible before May. While Kennedy has more money and name recognition than he does, Jaramillo said he must be doing something right to push Kennedy, a candidate who has been campaigning for much longer, into a runoff.
"That's what this campaign has been about since the get-go, proving that I am the right candidate," Jaramillo said.
His contender, Kennedy, said he knew a runoff was a potential scenario and that his campaign has a plan in place it is eager to initiate, with roughly 100 days left before the runoff election.
The Republicans have embraced Sessions and Swann, the two candidates who are the furthest right of the original 11, Kennedy said, which tells him he still has a chance to win more votes in a more moderate Republican district.
"It's a gerrymandered district. It still leans Republican," he said. "I feel my position on issues is better suited to a right-leaning district, and that should play well in the runoff."
Sessions, 64, moved back to Waco to run in the election for the seat to be vacated by U.S. Rep. Bill Flores, R-Bryan, who announced he would not seek another term after a decade in office. Flores endorsed Swann, 64, a retired chief operations manager for Brazos Eye Surgery of Texas.
Sessions served 22 years in Congress before losing a Dallas district that flipped to Democrat in 2018. A federal indictment in 2019 appeared to link him to a campaign finance scheme and the Ukraine scandal at the heart of the impeachment of President Donald Trump.
The indictment does not accuse Sessions of wrongdoing or mention him by name, and simply referred to the person as “Congressman 1.” But donations made by the two men charged in the indictment match campaign finance reports for Sessions.
Sessions said he would donate what they gave him to charities serving abused women, children and the elderly in Central Texas.
