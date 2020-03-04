Congressional District 17 primary election (copy)

Voters wait in line Tuesday outside First Assembly of God church on Bosque Boulevard. McLennan County's combined turnout for the Republican and Democratic primaries was down to 26.6%, compared to 31.4% in 2016.

Fewer McLennan County voters cast ballots in Tuesday's primary elections than in 2016, despite almost 20,000 additional registered voters.

The decline in voter turnout signaled to some candidates heading to May runoff elections that they still need to reach more voters to secure their party's nomination for the November general election.

The decrease in McLennan County voter turnout in Tuesday's primaries did not seem to be caused by long lines at vote centers. That was a problem in Harris County, where some voters stood in line for five, six, even seven hours to cast their ballots, while others grew frustrated and left without voting, the Associated Press reported.

McLennan County Elections Administrator Kathy Van Wolfe said some of the county's 33 vote centers still had people in line at 7 p.m. Tuesday, delaying election results. Waco Convention Center had the most people in line, about 45, at 7 p.m., and they finished up voting by about 8 p.m., she said.

"We had voters in line anxious to vote all day," Van Wolfe said.

With 142,159 registered voters, 26.6%, or 37,784, cast ballots in Tuesday's primary elections, according to the McLennan County Elections website. That is down from 2016 primaries, when 31.4% of voters, or 39,725, cast ballots out of 126,559 registered voters.

The final voter cast his ballot in Texas at 1:30 a.m. Wednesday. Hervis Rogers spent more than six hours in line to finally vote at Texas Southern University, a historically black school in Houston. Rogers said he was late for his overnight job and thought about leaving, "but I was telling myself, 'Don't do that.'

"The way it was set up, it was like it was set up for me to walk away," Rogers told reporters after leaving the polling station. "But I said I am not going to do that."

When asked why he didn't leave, Rogers replied: “Every vote counts.”

Long lines snaked out of Houston polling places, with many waiting more than an hour and some for several hours in mostly minority, Democratic neighborhoods. Lines in mostly white, Republican neighborhoods were shorter.

There were conflicting explanations for the extended delays in Texas' largest and the nation's fourth-largest city. Advocates warned of voter suppression, but some experts said the natural hiccups in a new voting system and housing segregation better explain the long waits in African-American communities.

Harris County elections officials blamed the local Republican Party's refusal to hold a joint primary, while leaders from both parties questioned why administrators initially allocated an even number of voting machines to each primary, even though the Democrats’ race was hotly contested and drew the vast majority of voters.

"Texas is one of the more dispersed election systems," said Wendy Underhill, who analyzes election policy at the National Conference of State Legislatures.

By contrast, in some states such as neighboring Oklahoma, state officials make most of the decisions and local officials carry them out. Underhill said that nationwide, parties generally do not have a ton of say in how primaries work. But they run primaries and caucuses in a handful of states with smaller populations: Alaska, Hawaii, Iowa, Kansas, Nevada, North Dakota and Wyoming.

McLennan County held a joint primary, which likely also contributed to a smoother Election Day. Van Wolfe said while it was a long night, overall voting went well across the county. She said she hopes that will be the case for the May runoff elections.

Waco businesswoman Renée Swann and former Dallas Congressman Pete Sessions appear to be headed for a May 26 runoff after a crowded Republican primary election Tuesday with no majority winner in the race for Texas's 17th Congressional District.

With all 367 precincts reporting Wednesday, Sessions had 21,667 votes, or 32% of the total in the 11-way race. Swann had 13,047 votes or 19% of the total.

Pflugerville candidate George Hindman, 52, was close behind Swann with 12,375 votes or 18%. Other candidates pulled in single-digit percentages, including Waco builder Scott Bland, who won 7%.

On the Democratic ticket, Rick Kennedy, 57, an Austin software engineer who unsuccessfully challenged Flores in 2018, pulled in 22,028 votes, or 48%, meaning he will face a runoff with David Jaramillo, a Marine veteran from Waco. Jaramillo won 16,104 votes, or 35%. Kennedy snared 361 more votes than Sessions.

William Foster III of Hearne had 3,706 votes or 18.7% in the Democratic field.

Jaramillo said he plans to continue what he has been doing the past three months on the campaign trail: reaching out to the overlooked voters and talking to as many people as possible before May. While Kennedy has more money and name recognition than he does, Jaramillo said he must be doing something right to push Kennedy, a candidate who has been campaigning for much longer, into a runoff.

"That's what this campaign has been about since the get-go, proving that I am the right candidate," Jaramillo said.

His contender, Kennedy, said he knew a runoff was a potential scenario and that his campaign has a plan in place it is eager to initiate, with roughly 100 days left before the runoff election.

The Republicans have embraced Sessions and Swann, the two candidates who are the furthest right of the original 11, Kennedy said, which tells him he still has a chance to win more votes in a more moderate Republican district.

"It's a gerrymandered district. It still leans Republican," he said. "I feel my position on issues is better suited to a right-leaning district, and that should play well in the runoff."

Sessions, 64, moved back to Waco to run in the election for the seat to be vacated by U.S. Rep. Bill Flores, R-Bryan, who announced he would not seek another term after a decade in office. Flores endorsed Swann, 64, a retired chief operations manager for Brazos Eye Surgery of Texas.

Sessions served 22 years in Congress before losing a Dallas district that flipped to Democrat in 2018. A federal indictment in 2019 appeared to link him to a campaign finance scheme and the Ukraine scandal at the heart of the impeachment of President Donald Trump.

The indictment does not accuse Sessions of wrongdoing or mention him by name, and simply referred to the person as “Congressman 1.” But donations made by the two men charged in the indictment match campaign finance reports for Sessions.

Sessions said he would donate what they gave him to charities serving abused women, children and the elderly in Central Texas.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Primary elections in McLennan County

2020 2016 2012 2008Registered 142,159 126,559 124,135 127,987 Turnout 26.58% 31.39% 19.82% 33.88% Total voters 37,784 39,725 24,601 43,363 Republicans 24,486 31,337 22,000 18,527 Democrats 13,298 8,388 2,601 24,836

Field 1 2020 2016 2012 2008
Registered 142,159 126,559 124,135 127,987
Turnout 26.58% 31.39% 19.82% 33.88%
Total voters 37,784 39,725 24,601 43,363
Republicans 24,486 31,337 22,000 18,527
Democrats 13,298 8,388 2,601 24,836

Voting breakdown: U.S. Representative, District 17 Republicans

SESSIONS SWANN HINDMAN VESSALI BLAND OTHERS TOTAL All counties 21,667 13,047 12,375 6,283 4,940 10,234 68,546 McLennan 6,860 4,903 4,677 1,381 3,573 2,408 23,802 Brazos 5,190 2,527 2,831 3,537 630 3,575 18,290 Travis 1,265 469 1,334 171 105 1,117 4,461 Limestone 2,283 562 649 103 65 551 4,213 Milam 713 1,477 554 143 286 694 3,867 Burleson 637 1,164 589 382 41 528 3,341 Freestone 1,874 333 536 90 35 358 3,226 Robertson 1,050 648 360 273 66 319 2,716 Leon 959 353 291 118 25 305 2,051 Falls 543 469 390 63 86 143 1,694 Lee 240 126 133 20 14 187 720 Bastrop 53 16 31 2 14 49 165

Field 1 SESSIONS SWANN HINDMAN VESSALI BLAND OTHERS TOTAL
SESSIONS SWANN HINDMAN VESSALI BLAND OTHERS TOTAL
ALL COUNTIES 21,667 13,047 12,375 6,283 4,940 10,234 68,546
McLennan 6,860 4,903 4,677 1,381 3,573 2,408 23,802
Brazos 5,190 2,527 2,831 3,537 630 3,575 18,290
Travis 1,265 469 1,334 171 105 1,117 4,461
Limestone 2,283 562 649 103 65 551 4,213
Milam 713 1,477 554 143 286 694 3,867
Burleson 637 1,164 589 382 41 528 3,341
Freestone 1,874 333 536 90 35 358 3,226
Robertson 1,050 648 360 273 66 319 2,716
Leon 959 353 291 118 25 305 2,051
Falls 543 469 390 63 86 143 1,694
Lee 240 126 133 20 14 187 720
Bastrop 53 16 31 2 14 49 165

