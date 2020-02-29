Local party leaders predicted crowds at the primary election polls Tuesday, as local voters weigh in on a replacement for Rep. Bill Flores of Congressional District 17 and Texas joins 13 other states in a Super Tuesday that could narrow the field of Democratic presidential hopefuls.
Early vote turnout ended with a surge on Friday, bringing the total to 16,660 early votes, topping early voting turnout in the 2016 presidential primary by more than 2,000 votes. The gains came entirely on the Democratic side, which saw its early vote totals more than double to 5,217 this year compared with 2,561 in the 2016 primary. Republican early turnout this year was 11,443, down 611 from 12,054 four years ago.
Eleven candidates have filed to run in the Republican primary to represent the 17th Congressional District, making it the largest GOP field in 16 years. Three more candidates are seeking to win the Democratic primary for that seat.
“Turnout is being driven by a lot of good people running in the District 17 congressional race,” said Jon Ker, who chairs the Republican Party of McLennan County. “I’m glad I voted early. I think we’re going to see many long lines on Tuesday. ... People see what’s at stake, and are responding.”
Ker said enthusiasm and interest also is being fanned by the race to succeed incumbent Ralph Strother as judge of the 19th State District Court of McLennan County. The four Republican candidates “are good lawyers, good thinkers, good people,” Ker said in an interview.
Meanwhile, the race to succeed Kelly Snell as Precinct 1 McLennan County commissioner has attracted four candidates: Jim Smith, Chrissy Brault, Robert Cervenka and Roger Salinas. The Precinct 3 commissioners’ race, meanwhile, has incumbent Will Jones facing challenges from George Brinegar and W. Leslie Long in the Republican primary.
Mary Duty, who chairs the McLennan County Democratic Party, said she does not endorse candidates, but is personally leaning toward Sen. Elizabeth Warren for president.
Duty said she’s focusing on races locally, where the rubber meets the road.
“There is no such thing as a Democratic road or a Republican road,” she said. “The county commissioners court is an entity that should not be partisan. If we add one more Democrat, that’s great. There’s nothing wrong with having parity. I actually feel sorry for those guys, the Republicans on our commissioners court, because the state Republican leadership is making it hard on them, placing caps on raising taxes. They receive all these unfunded mandates, and commissioners don’t know what hit them.”
Speaking on the state of the Democratic party, Duty said Sen. Bernie Sanders may be leading the pack after strong showings in Vermont, Nevada and New Hampshire, but she doesn’t consider him a Democrat. He serves in the Senate as an independent and has called himself a democratic socialist, though he has also signed a pledge saying he is a Democrat and would serve as such in the White House.
“We do not consider him to be part of the Democratic party, but he’s welcome to run and spread ideas,” said Duty, speaking by phone. “We should get the best and brightest to solve the problems of this country. He has found an audience, though I’m not sure exactly who that audience is.”
Duty said the Democratic party needs to distance itself from labels, from charges it has become too radicalized and socialist-leaning.
“I’m not a socialist. Anybody who thinks I am should see what’s going on at 703 N. Valley Mills Drive,” said Duty, referencing the Poppa Rollo’s pizzeria the Duty family has operated for decades. “That’s the problem. The message being delivered is that Democrats today are socialists. They want to take your guns, and they won’t let you pray. That’s not the case. We’re your neighbors. We go to church together, go to school together. It’s easier to throw out buzzwords than to make an attempt to get at the heart of the matter.”
Ker, a Waco attorney, said Sanders’ political leanings don’t worry him.
“But I am concerned that so many young people are buying into the socialist message,” said Ker. “I was shot at in anger during two different war scenarios, both times by socialist communists. Those wanting socialism either don’t know what it is, or have not studied their history. I view things from the perspective of our country being a constitutional republic, of preserving our capitalist system by stimulating activity within the economy.”
Ker said there is no question Democrats have targeted Texas in their quest to take back the presidency and alter the Republican-leaning landscape.
“There is a lot of money flowing into Texas in support of Democratic candidates, and I think their focus is the state’s large population centers. If they can control them, they think, they can control the entire state,” Ker said. “I do not see Republican strength in Texas being eroded. I think the elections two years ago served as a wake-up call, all the judicial races being won by Democrats from Austin south. That surprised me. This election, I think that trend may have been reversed. A lot of people recognize that if we don’t get people registered to vote who favor conservatism, personal responsibility and economic opportunity, the only message being heard will be that of the opposition. We have made a concerted effort to get our message out.”
