Kristi DeCluitt, a Waco assistant city attorney and former justice of the peace, will face Thomas West, an associate municipal judge and a former prosecutor, in a May 26 runoff after getting the most votes in Tuesday’s Republican primary race for Waco’s 19th State District Court judge.
DeCluitt, 49, and West, 55, outdistanced Waco attorneys Susan Kelly and Michael Flynn in the Tuesday contest.
DeCluitt, who won the endorsement of the Waco Police Association, received 7,496 votes, for 32.5% of the total. West received 6,466 votes for 28.1%, while Kelly, 58, a former prosecutor, got 4,568 votes for 19.8%. Flynn, 59, a retired Army lieutenant colonel, got 4,480 votes for 19.4%.
DeCluitt said it will be a quick six weeks before the runoff and pledged to keep working hard to earn votes.
“I would like to thank everyone who has supported me, especially the Waco Police Association,” she said. “I think they helped me get more votes than my opponents, and I am looking forward to the runoff.”
Both West and DeCluitt said they will seek endorsements from Kelly and Flynn.
“I am honored and humbled by all the support of my family, friends and citizens of McLennan County who placed me in the top two,” West said. “I have just begun to fight, and I’ll earn the votes making the next judge of the 19th District Court and represent the citizens and families and future generations. I will serve the citizens with honesty and integrity and continue the respect of the judicial system by honoring God and the constitution in the courtroom and in my life.”
All four candidates touted their public service credentials and willingness to serve, but they also said they would like to see courtroom technology upgraded while vowing to decrease the court’s backlog and the time county jail inmates wait for their cases to be disposed of.
The winner of the runoff will succeed Judge Ralph Strother, who was appointed to the bench in 1999 by former Gov. George W. Bush. Strother, who presides over one of the county’s two felony courts, is 77 and could not run again. He turned 75, the mandatory retirement age, in midterm but the law allowed him to finish out his term.
DeCluitt, currently a Waco assistant city attorney, served as McLennan County justice of the peace for Precinct 1, Place 1, from 2006 to 2015. She also served as an assistant city attorney in College Station for a year and was a McLennan County assistant district attorney from 2000 to 2006.
DeCluitt campaigned on her judicial experience, her conservative record and her success at the polls, saying she has won every race she entered.
West has worked the past 19 years with the Dunnam & Dunnam law firm and has has served as the municipal court prosecutor in Lorena since 2001. He also has been associate city judge in Hewitt for two years and said he has received 32 hours of current judicial training since 2018.
West is certified in criminal law by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization and said he has participated in more than 120 jury trials.
