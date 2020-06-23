The Waco City Council appointed local real estate agent Darius Ewing on Tuesday as the next council representative for District 4, after interviews with eight applicants.
Ewing will be sworn in during the council’s July 7 meeting, which will be Dillon Meek’s last meeting in the District 4 seat. According to the city secretary’s office, Ewing will be the first Black council member to represent District 4, which includes downtown and much of North Waco.
Ewing, a Baylor University graduate, is a portfolio manager and owner representative for Rydell Real Estate and Rydell Capital. He has served on the building standards commission in Waco for a year, the YMCA Junior Board and as a liaison for the YMCA finance committee. Ewing has also volunteered with Greater Waco Young Life for the past seven years.
Meek said he is thankful for each of the eight applicants.
“You are my friends, mentors and neighbors,” Meek said. “I look up to each of you. This was a hard decision for us, and you made District 4 look very good today. I wish all of you could serve, because each of you brings a unique conversation to the table, and you bring unique strengths.”
Waco Mayor Kyle Deaver agreed, thanking the applicants before the council took the vote.
“The diversity as you’ve mentioned is fantastic, but just seeing the level of volunteerism and engagement that we have in our community is really exciting,” Deaver said. “(It is) also exciting to see young professionals staying in Waco and engaging with Waco.”
Ewing said he was on his way home from work when he started to receive congratulatory texts, followed by congratulatory emails. Ewing, 26, said he wants to demystify the workings of local government for the average person, particularly young people and the people of District 4.
“We exist as a city government to serve them,” Ewing said. “That’s the first thing I want to do, increase transparency.”
Ewing, who Meek hired when he was working at Rydell Real Estate, said the two quickly became friends, and Meek encouraged him to apply.
“Dillon is like a big brother to me, and he has been since he hired me four years ago,” Ewing said.
During Ewing’s interview, he said his goals are increasing quality of life across the board for his district by working with neighborhood associations, increasing job opportunities for the district by beefing up public transit throughout the city, and developing more affordable housing.
“Working hand in hand with the city through the development and renovation process helped me increase my knowledge of key city functions,” Ewing said. “Doing so while living with someone who was the coordinator for an initiative with Prosper Waco and another who worked for Startup Waco was also something that inspired me to seek greater civic involvement and continuing to develop our city and our small businesses.”
Ewing said learning about city functions taught him local government had more direct influence on his life than any form of government. He said he has friends and colleagues who have left Waco for bigger cities. Ewing said he grew up poor despite his mother working full-time, an experience he will carry with him into his new role.
“From an economic perspective, I would love to see opportunity increase for the citizens of Waco and District 4 specifically, first acknowledging that we have the capacity in Waco to employ more people with well-paying jobs,” Ewing said.
He said the city’s pre-pandemic 3% unemployment rate and nearly 30% poverty rate point to deeper issues. “I know I don’t need to tell you this, but the majority of that 30% is made up of people of color,” Ewing said.
Diverse district
Ewing said as a Black council member, he would have an advantage when it comes to building trust in his district, which is one of the most diverse in Waco.
“I’ve learned there are certain gaps that are more easily bridged by someone who looks like you and who shares the same cultural experience,” Ewing said. “So, all this to say I believe there are bridges waiting to be built between the city and its constituents that haven’t been built, and it’s not for lack of trying and trying in an honorable way, simply from a lack of representation.”
Ewing was selected over Kelly Mariah Palmer, a Baylor University social work lecturer and a social worker with Communities in Schools; Rick Victor Allen, a case manager at Veterans One Stop; Haydn Ross Harris, who serves on the Waco Plan Commission; Jose Rafael Villanueva, a self-employed attorney who has spent years serving on various city commissions; and Austin Adamson Meek, a radio host on 103.3 KWBU-FM who works in franchise development at Neighborly, with no relation to Dillon Meek; and Stephen V. Willis, a local contractor who specializes in historic preservation.
Jason Paul Ramos, director of Impact Waco for Antioch Community Church, withdrew his application while the council was in executive session making a decision.
Dillon Meek is running for mayor and is stepping down from his District 4 council seat because he moved out of the district, expecting the mayoral election that was delayed because of COVID-19 to have passed before his move.
The May city elections have been pushed back to Nov. 3.
The District 4 seat also will be up for election at that time, and Ewing said he plans to run. The seat will come open yet again in the May 2021 election.
