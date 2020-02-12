The 17th Street Bridge has been short two lanes for about four months, and it will remain that way at least until engineers get a closer look. The closure is a precaution taken because of potential damage caused when a fire that destroyed a neighboring warehouse.
The Waco City Council is scheduled to vote Tuesday on whether to hire CP&Y Inc. to determine the extent of the damage.
A fire early on the morning of Oct. 14 destroyed an unused building, which still housed agricultural chemicals, at 301 S. 17th St., just below the viaduct style bridge. The bridge, which spans from Webster to Franklin avenues, initially was completely shut down so city engineers and Texas Department of Transportation officials could inspect it, city officials said at the time.
A few days later, two of the bridge’s four lanes reopened, and officials said the city would need to hire a contractor for an in-depth analysis. They said there was no rush because the two lanes that remain open have sufficient capacity for the traffic the road sees.
The engineering study will guide the next steps, Assistant Director of Public Works Amy Burlarley-Hyland said.
“Once we get the contract with them and they get further into investigating exactly if, and how much damage we have due to the fire, we’ll have a better idea of how long it’s going to take to get it fixed and get those lanes open,” Burlarley-Hyland said. “We know the fire has affected it in that area, but until we do some testing and investigation those lanes are closed.”
Burlarley-Hyland said closing the lanes is mostly a precaution.
Fire can cause concrete and its steel reinforcements to expand then contract unevenly, potentially cracking concrete and warping and weakening structures.
Burlarley-Hyland said she does not expect the fire burned hot enough to affect the steel reinforcing bars in the bridge’s concrete, but if the bridge has taken damage, heavy loads could exacerbate it. The materials could also become brittle or deteriorate more quickly as a result of the flames.
“That can cause pieces of the concrete to crush and crumble because the rebar is pushing against it,” she said. “You can get some concrete falling off. If you have really intense fire, you can get some warping in metal parts of the structure.”
