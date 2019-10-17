McLennan County voters on Nov. 5 will decide the fate of a large expansion planned for the Cameron Park Zoo.
A $4.4 million home for South African black-footed penguins is just one of four projects included in the $14.5 million countywide bond.
The package also includes a new $8 million education and veterinary complex, a new $100,000 commissary and an extensive $375,000 renovation of the zoo’s hoofstock barn. McLennan County Commissioners called the bond election in August, saying the tax rate would not increase if the measure passes because other county debt will roll off the books next summer.
The nonprofit Cameron Park Zoological and Botanical Society, which raises money for the city-operated zoo, is promoting the bond. It receives $100,000 from the city annually for capital expansion planning and marketing.
“More people go to zoos than to all the sporting events in the United States," zoo society director Terri Cox said. "It’s very popular, and it’s a good education and conservation aspect for a city, and of course tourism.”
Interim zoo director Johnny Binder, who works for the city of Waco, said the zoo works with the Association of Zoos and Aquariums to house animals that are considered endangered, such as black-footed penguins. The penguins are a warm weather variety that should feel comfortable in Central Texas weather.
“These penguins have been on a pretty rapid decline,” Binder said. “In 1956, there were 220,000 pairs of the South African black footed penguins. Now, we’re down to less than 50,000 pairs, I think.”
The penguins’ numbers have been threatened by human encroachment on their habitats and overfishing. Binder said that once the zoo has an exhibit showcasing an endangered animal, it assists in conservation efforts for that animal abroad.
“We always look at animals that really need help in the conservation area, and this is an animal that needs help,” Binder said. “It’s also a very popular animal, so we’re very excited. Everyone we’ve spoken to has gotten excited as well.”
Cox said officials have conceptual renderings of each project, but they are all subject to change. If the bond passes, officials hope to start pursuing development proposals in December or January.
The penguin exhibit would be build in a currently undeveloped part of the zoo near the herpetarium. Cox said the hilly topography leaves room for a window that would let guests watch penguins swim from below the water level, a stage to host special events and penguin encounters, and possibly a patio.
The education and veterinary complex would be built near the existing commissary and the zoo’s Fourth Street entrance. The two-story, split level building would sit on a sloped area and allow the zoo to host larger groups.
“This building will combine an education center with a veterinary hospital,” Cox said. “It will have large classrooms, an assembly hall that can be used to house traveling exhibits, rental space and volunteer workspace.”
She said the building will be equipped to hold video conferences with veterinary and conservation programs in other countries, including the live streaming of veterinary procedures. The space would also house the zoo’s great ape cardiac health program and professional workshops for visitors from other zoos.
The zoo’s current veterinary facility is part of the commissary building. Cox said the facility is so small that most animals receive care in their individual nighttime enclosures.
“This is very much needed,” Cox said. “Our current education and veterinary facilities were built when we first opened the zoo, at that time, with 56 animals. Now we have over 1,600 animals and a wide variety of species.”
Staff veterinarian James Kusmierczyk said some days his staff treats more than 10 animals in the single large room that serves as a veterinary facility.
“It’s not really adequate for larger animals, but we’re able to get by with it,” Kusmierczyk said.
This week, when he had to treat a lion’s upper respiratory tract infection, the animal was anesthetized in her night house, the off-exhibit part of her enclosure.
Other proposed bond-funded projects include remodeling the commissary and taking the hoofstock barn down to its studs and remodeling it.
Cox said the building is the only remaining original wood building from the day the zoo opened in 1993, and it is considered dated by modern standards.
“It really is showing its age," Cox said. "Different care parameters have changed with AZA (Association of Zoos and Aquariums) and USZA (United States Zoological Association), as far as temperature requirements, and it’s hard to maintain a cool or warm temperature in this old wooden structure."
Cox said previous zoo expansions and additions led to higher attendance that, for the most part, held steady once the hype died down. The herpetarium, built in 1997, increased attendance by about 22% and the Brazos River Country expansion increased attendance by 26%, she said.
The anticipated increase in attendance and a planned $2 increase in zoo admission fees are expected to offset increased operational costs that would come with the expansion. The city of Waco's $2.7 million annual subsidy to the zoo is not expected to increase because of the expansion.
So far, the zoological society has received a $1 million donation from Dutch and Carol Schmidhauser for the veterinary hospital and raised $22,000 for the penguin exhibit.
