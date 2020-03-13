Adopting the mantra that “planning is not overreacting,” McLennan County elected officials on Friday morning discussed ways to stave off the coronavirus at county facilities and keep visitors, employees and jail inmates as safe as possible.
McLennan County Judge Scott Felton said the county has emergency management plans in place that get tweaked as new situations arise, such as the 2013 explosion in West and the 2015 biker shootout at Twin Peaks. As they did after those events, county leaders discussed ways to react to challenges raised by the spreading COVID-19 virus.
“We are looking at what do you do today, and tomorrow and the next day to address not only the virus but the psychological side that this causes to employees and the taxpayers that we serve and those who come to our offices for numerous reasons,” Felton said. “We don’t want to overreact, but planning is not overreacting, and we need to prepare to move forward.”
Later Friday, the county’s state district judges, following recommendations from the Texas Supreme Court and the Office of Court Administration, decided to cancel jury trials at least through April 6. That action postpones at least one capital murder trial, which had been set to start March 23 in Judge Ralph Strother’s 19th State District Court.
Strother, the county’s senior state district judge, said he was reluctant to cancel the weekly large panels of potential jurors, which had already been summoned to appear through mid-April, but the other judges and the Office of Court Administration recommendation changed his mind.
“I personally think we are overreacting,” Strother said. “I think we are succumbing to a herd psychology and herd mentality. It is an amazing phenomenon to watch. If it weren’t so damaging to so many people, it would be entertaining. I have never witnessed anything like it.”
Strother said he does not want to appear to be downplaying someone falling ill for any reason. However, he said that during the H1N1 swine flu epidemic of 2009, the president did not declare a national emergency until after 18,000 people died.
“Here, we have 40 people dead in this country and we are shutting the whole country down,” Strother said. “It is amazing. If it were up to me, we would carry on busy as usual. Take the proper health precautions that you take any time you are dealing with the flu or any type of virus. But we are on the verge of closing down the entire country. It is totally unreasonable.”
Judge Matt Johnson of Waco’s 54th State District Court said he favors the “cautious approach” recommended by the Office of Court Administration about summoning large groups of people — 250 to 300 people weekly — for jury duty.
“One of our considerations is we are compelling people to come to the courthouse, where we can’t guarantee that they won’t be exposed to the virus,” Johnson said. “So if it was voluntary and people want to assume the risk and come down and do it on their own, that is one thing. But for us to compel people when we can’t guarantee that they won’t be exposed, we think would be improper.”
Strother said he also worries about the “ripple effect” caused by the suspension of jury trials.
“What concerns me about this is that once defendants and attorneys start taking part in this mass group-think, that nobody is going to want to come to the courthouse for any reason,” Strother said. “I think it just has a ripple effect that is just very strange.”
Felton asked department heads and elected officials to keep track of any expenses related to efforts to prevent the coronavirus so the county can seek reimbursement from the state or federal governments, as it did after the West explosion and Twin Peaks incident.
For example, Felton said, if employees have to work away from the courthouse for some reason, the county might get reimbursed for any computer equipment, printers or internet access required to set up remote work stations.
The officials also discussed plans to handle the effects of the pandemic should any of the county’s 1,250 county jail inmates or jail staff become ill.
“What is the plan if they are challenged with this virus and how do they accommodate and continue to meet standards from the State Commission on Jail Standards about staffing ratios and other things?” Felton said.
Officials decided Friday to suspend all volunteer support programs for the jail and to close the visitor center. Only law enforcement officials and attorneys will be allowed in the jail.
McLennan County Tax Assessor-Collector Randy Riggs said March is among the busiest times for his office. He is strongly urging tax office customers take advantage of online or mail-in services to decrease the amount of foot traffic in and out of his offices, including substations in West and McGregor.
He said there were 16,666 visitors to his downtown office in January, 10,875 in February and 6,077 as of early Friday afternoon. He said there also is a tax office drop box beside the front door of the Records Building.
“The health and safety of our staff and customers is our main concern,” Riggs said. “The tax office will continue to monitor this situation daily and will strive to provide a healthy and safe environment for all.”
Also Friday, Judge Orlando Garcia, chief judge of the federal Western District of Texas that includes Waco, issued orders concerning federal court proceedings in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak. Garcia suspended all trials until May 1. Grand juries will continue to meet, and some employees will continue to work remotely.
