With COVID-19 shutting down arenas, baseball diamonds and gyms of every description, a company that has made athletic surfaces for 40 years wants the ear of McLennan County officials, possibly hoping to strike a deal.
The county has estimated it will spend $2.7 million on furniture, furnishings and equipment for the new $34 million Extraco Events Center expansion proceeding at Lake Air Drive and Bosque Boulevard. That price would include six hardwood basketball courts, costing about $100,000 apiece, and surface material for 12 volleyball courts included in venue plans.
Sport Court Flooring & Court Builders, an international player in the court-supply business, has contacted the general contractor for the Extraco project, John W. Erwin General Contractor, and county leaders about the possibility of supplying athletic surface material, possibly at a reduced price, said Wes Allison, president and CEO of the Heart O’ Texas Fair & Rodeo.
Allison said he does not know of a specific project that may have fallen through that prompted Sport Court to pursue talks with the county.
He said the county obviously welcomes negotiations that possibly drive down the cost of the athletic flooring, but would want to safeguard the quality of the facility and its ability to host functions as promised to taxpayers.
McLennan County commissioners voted this week to proceed with those discussions, following a presentation by Kevin Karr, representing John W. Erwin General Contractor, and County Administrator Dustin Chapman.
A decision on entering into a contract rests with commissioners.
Allison said the would-be supplier is scrambling to generate business, was aware of the Extraco Events Center expansion, and touched base either with the county, John W. Erwin General Contractor or both.
Erwin is overseeing construction of the hulking structure that may open in March of next year, if the work schedule remains on course. It will afford additional space for livestock and equine shows, basketball games, volleyball tournaments, event gatherings and live entertainment. Revenue bonds backed by taxes on hotel stays and car rentals will retire the bonds, whose issuance county voters approved.
“We were told, ‘Our business has stopped. We need sales, and we’ll cut you a deal,’” McLennan County Judge Scott Felton said. “We’re expecting to see a little more of this kind of thing going forward.”
He referred to subcontractors, eager for business, striking deals.
Despite wet weather and COVID-19 conditions, construction remains on schedule, Karr told commissioners this week. The steel framework is in place, and masonry subcontractors are making headway, he said.
Karr said running a main waterline to the parking lot off Bosque Boulevard remains the only site-specific utility project to be completed.
Work on an elaborate sun screen over the main entrance should continue soon, as COVID-19-related logistical problems with suppliers in Italy and Southeast Asia have all but been resolved, Karr said.
Commissioners this week also agreed to consider allowing John W. Erwin General Contractor to take the lead in pursuing vendors for more costly items appearing on the exhaustive list represented by furniture, fixtures and equipment, a list that includes everything from utensils to basketball goals.
County Administrator Chapman said soliciting separate bids for the items “would overwhelm the county’s purchasing department.”
Precinct 2 Commissioner Patricia Miller did not object to allowing the general contractor to take the lead, but wanted assurances that small businesses, especially those locally owned, would not be overlooked.
Karr said John W. Erwin General Contractor has a good working relationship with local subcontractors and would ensure their participation.
