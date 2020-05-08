The public may not view opening the tax office as priority No. 1 during the COVID-19 crisis, but it now is fully operational.
McLennan County Judge Scott Felton and County Tax Assessor-Collector Randy Riggs walked through the tax office and vehicle registration areas of the county records building at Fifth Street and Washington Avenue earlier this week and later approved a resumption of services that had been reduced.
On Monday, the county will publicize the change. The public now has full access to county staff members as they conduct business, including paying taxes and changing vehicle titles.
“It’s full speed ahead,” Felton said.
But the county is not throwing caution to the wind.
Employees wear masks, and social distancing is enforced. Plexiglass has been installed at strategic locations to protect employees and the public.
Felton said coronavirus-related adjustments previously included rotating employees on- and off-duty to reduce staff density and exposure.
A protocol was established to continue serving vehicle dealers whose livelihood depends on making and recording transactions.
“McLennan County commissioners and I had been watching the situation, and we knew Randy Riggs was eager to take this step,” Felton said.
Property taxes are starting to appear on the public’s radar. The McLennan County Appraisal District started sending out home appraisal notices this week that reflect an average 6.5% increase in the taxable value of homes countywide. In Waco, the norm was 6.4%, according to the appraisal district.
MCAD’s offices remain closed because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but the district is preparing to field protests from taxpayers online. The Appraisal Review Board has the task of weighing staff appraised values against public perception.
The 6.5% increase in homes’ taxable values this year follows increases of 4.7% last year, 11.9% in 2018 and 5.9% in 2017. The appraisals are made based on conditions in January, so they do not reflect any changes in property value caused by strains COVID-19 has placed on the economy.
Meanwhile, City of Waco spokesman Larry Holze said decisions loom on the opening of Cameron Park Zoo and Waco Mammoth National Monument. The Texas Ranger Hall of Fame and Museum has opened with reduced capacity and exhibits adjusted.
Private fitness facilities may reopen on May 18, the same day restaurants may see state occupancy allowances increase from 25% to 50%.
Holze said Waco Municipal Court and the Waco-McLennan County Library system also may open May 18, but a formal decision has not been made.
Basketball courts, skate parks and splash pads that fall within the city’s purview also could be considered for opening May 18.
“We should have more announcements next week,” Holze said.
Photo gallery: Today’s top pics — Virus outbreak and more
APTOPIX Virus Outbreak Greece
An artist, wearing a mask to protect against the spread of the coronavirus, plays with her dog during a protest outside the Greek parliament in central Athens, on Thursday May 7, 2020. Associations representing musicians, artists and performers want the government to expand income support schemes as they face a tourism season hit by the pandemic. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)
Petros Giannakouris
APTOPIX Virus Outbreak Kenya
Members of a team dedicated to burying Muslim victims of the new coronavirus spray disinfectant into the grave before burying Mohamed Ali Hassan, whose cousin said had been unaware he had the new coronavirus and died in his house in the Eastleigh area, at the Langata Muslim cemetery in Nairobi, Kenya Thursday, May 7, 2020. The Kenyan government on Wednesday sealed off the Eastleigh area of the capital Nairobi and the Old Town area of the port city of Mombasa, with no movement permitted in or out for 15 days, due to "a surge in the number of positive coronavirus cases". (AP Photo/Brian Inganga)
Brian Inganga
APTOPIX Virus Outbreak Congress Testing
National Institutes of Health Director Dr. Francis Collins listens during a Senate Health Education Labor and Pensions Committee hearing on new coronavirus tests on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, May 7, 2020. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, Pool)
Andrew Harnik
APTOPIX Virus Outbreak Brazil
A homeless man gestures to the camera after waking up from sleeping overnight outside the Cathedral, amid the spread of the new coronavirus in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Thursday, May 7, 2020. According to the Sao Paulo municipal office of social assistance and welfare, at least 22 homeless people have died of COVID-19 in the past few weeks. (AP Photo/Andre Penner)
Andre Penner
APTOPIX Virus Outbreak Mexico
A flower vendor wearing a face mask amid the spread of coronavirus walks outside the closed Jamaica flower market in Mexico City, Thursday, May 7, 2020. While some flower vendors with shops still open outside the market, the large wholesale flower market temporarily closed for one week on Thursday ahead of Mother’s Day, an effort by the city to keep the usual holiday crowds away. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano)
Fernando Llano
APTOPIX Virus Outbreak Unemployment Benefits
A man wearing a face mask to protect against the coronavirus walks past a closed Dolce & Gabbana store, Thursday, May 7, 2020, in the Soho neighborhood of Manhattan in New York. Nearly 3.2 million laid-off workers applied for unemployment benefits last week as the business shutdowns caused by the coronavirus outbreak deepened the worst U.S. economic catastrophe in decades. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
Mary Altaffer
APTOPIX Virus Outbreak Peru
Maria Torres, center, attends the burial of her 55-year-old son Roberto Palma who died from the new coronavirus, at El Angel Cemetery, in Lima, Peru, Thursday, May 7, 2020. (AP Photo/Martin Mejia)
Martin Mejia
APTOPIX Virus Outbreak Texas Salon
Salon owner Shelley Luther reacts as supporters chant for her after she was released from jail in Dallas, Thursday, May 7, 2020. Luther was jailed for refusing to keep her business closed amid concerns of the spread of COVID-19. (AP Photo/LM Otero)
LM Otero
APTOPIX Virus Outbreak Peru
A worker rests in an overturned wheelbarrow alongside a of row of niches at El Angel Cemetery, before the start of burials for people who have died from COVID-19, in Lima, Peru, Thursday, May 7, 2020. (AP Photo/Martin Mejia)
Martin Mejia
APTOPIX Virus Outbreak Guatemala
Acrobat Jerly Lopez wearing a protective face mask, takes a break from performing outside the shuttered Rey Gitano Circus, in Guatemala City, Thursday, May 7, 2020. The circus performers, who have been closed for business since March 13 as part of the government shutdown to curb the spread of COVID-19, have taken to the streets to perform and solicit donations. (AP Photo/Moises Castillo)
Moises Castillo
APTOPIX Virus Outbreak Mexico
Workers assist each other to holster their sprayers after applying a disinfectant solution on a chinampa, one of the traditional agricultural islands in the Xochimilco district of Mexico City, during a media tour of the borough's sanitation efforts against the new coronavirus, Thursday, May 7, 2020. Health authorities concede that the real number of COVID-19 infections in the densely populated capital is many times higher than the official count, and authorities and experts agree that the worst is yet to come. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
Rebecca Blackwell
APTOPIX Virus Outbreak Argentina
Health workers evacuate an elderly woman from a nursing home after residents of the facility tested positive for the new coronavirus, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Thursday, May 7, 2020. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)
Natacha Pisarenko
APTOPIX Trump National Day of Prayer
President Donald Trump bows his head in prayer during a White House National Day of Prayer Service in the Rose Garden of the White House, Thursday, May 7, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Alex Brandon
APTOPIX Virus Outbreak South Korea
Military soldiers wearing face masks line up to buy train tickets as they are allowed to go on leave after more than two months of restrictions during heightened concerns of the coronavirus pandemic at the Seoul Railway Station in Seoul, South Korea, Friday, May 8, 2020. South Korean officials sounded alarms Friday after finding more than a dozen coronavirus infections linked to club goers in the densely populated Seoul metropolitan area. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)
Ahn Young-joon
APTOPIX Virus Outbreak Japan Daily Life
A man wearing a face mask to protect against the spread of the new coronavirus cycles through China Town in Yokohama, near Tokyo, Friday, May 8, 2020. Prime Minister Shinzo Abe announced that Japan extend a state of emergency until end of May. (AP Photo/Koji Sasahara)
Koji Sasahara
APTOPIX Hong Kong Lawmakers Scuffle
Pro-Beijing politician, Starry Lee, center, surrounded by security guards as she attends a Legislative Council's House Committee meeting, in Hong Kong, Friday, May 8, 2020. Scuffles also broke out when Lee called the meeting to order, with pro-democracy lawmakers rushing the table as security shoved back. Security guards physically carried out pro-democracy lawmakers Chu Hoi Dick and Ray Chan, who were ordered to leave due to disorderly conduct. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)
Kin Cheung
APTOPIX Virus Outbreak WWII VE Day
The statue of Britain's wartime Prime Minister Winston Churchill stands in an almost empty Parliament Square in London, Friday, May 8, 2020 on the 75th anniversary of the end of World War II in Europe. The 75th anniversary of the end of World War II in Europe should be all about parades, remembrances, and one last great hurrah for veteran soldiers who are mostly in their nineties. Instead, it is a time of coronavirus lockdown and loneliness spent in search of memories both bitter and sweet. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)
Frank Augstein
APTOPIX Virus Outbreak France WWII VE Day
French President Emmanuel Macron looks up at the statue of General Charles de Gaulle during VE Day ceremonies Friday May 8, 2020 in Paris. The 75th anniversary of the end of World War II in Europe should be all about parades, remembrances, and one last great hurrah for veteran soldiers who are mostly in their nineties. Instead, it is a time of coronavirus lockdown and loneliness spent in search of memories both bitter and sweet. (AP Photo/Francois Mori, Pool)
Francois Mori
APTOPIX Virus Outbreak Britain WWII VE Day
The Red Arrows, officially known as the Royal Air Force Aerobatic Team flies over the London Eye in London on Friday, May 8, 2020 on the 75th anniversary of the end of World War II in Europe. The 75th anniversary of the end of World War II in Europe should be all about parades, remembrances, and one last great hurrah for veteran soldiers who are mostly in their nineties. Instead, it is a time of coronavirus lockdown and loneliness spent in search of memories both bitter and sweet. (Marc Ward/PA via AP)
Marc Ward
APTOPIX Virus Outbreak Britain WWII VE Day
World War II veteran Lou Myers, 92, observes the two minutes silence at the Cenotaph, in Whitehall, London, to mark the 75th anniversary of VE Day on Friday May 8, 2020. (Dominic Lipinski/PA via AP)
Dominic Lipinski
APTOPIX Virus Outbreak Italy Reopening
Claudio and Annunziata, a just married couple, kiss in the registry offices after the civil ceremony in Milan, Italy, Friday, May 8, 2020. The municipality of Milan restarted celebrating civil marriages Thursday, as the city is slowly returning to life after the long shutdown due to the coronavirus outbreak. Access to the ceremony is only allowed for best men. (Claudio Furlan/LaPresse via AP)
Claudio Furlan
APTOPIX Virus Outbreak Italy Reopening
A just married couple is celebrated by friends as they leave the registry offices after the civil ceremony in Milan, Italy, Friday, May 8, 2020. The municipality of Milan restarted celebrating civil marriages Thursday, as the city is slowly returning to life after the long shutdown due to the coronavirus outbreak. Access to the ceremony is only allowed for best men. (Claudio Furlan/LaPresse via AP)
Claudio Furlan
-- HIDE VERTICAL GALLERY ASSET TITLES (copy) --
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.