Courtney Hickle took a little extra time last week to disinfect her jacket, clean her duty belt and use hand sanitizer every few hours during her 12-hour shift at McLennan County Jail.
Hickle is one of more than 200 jail staff members who have been exercising heightened awareness in recent days as the threat of the novel coronavirus looms especially large for county jail facilities housing about 1,250 inmates in close quarters.
On Friday, the county took additional measures, essentially limiting non-inmate and non-staff access to the jail to only law enforcement officials and attorneys. It has suspended volunteer-run programs for inmates and closed the jail's visitor center.
Jail staff and officers have always used rubber gloves and taken precautions when working with inmates, and COVID-19 is yet another motivation to be careful, Hickle said.
"I have my own sanitizing wipes. I will wipe down my own work area just because you don't know what someone else has, but we aren't only concerned about COVID-19," she said. "If someone has allergies, the common cold or something small, we're always taking precautions to make sure we don't spread anything, because we are around different people every day."
While no person in McLennan County had tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by a coronavirus that was first detected in humans late last year and has since spread internationally and been declared a national emergency in the United States, local officials are encouraging large gatherings to be canceled or postponed. Churches, businesses, individuals and government are working to limit the spread in an effort to avoid stressing the health care system to the extent seen in other countries.
The county's two jail facilities, connected by a shared kitchen, are no exception.
"We are absolutely taking this seriously," Sheriff Parnell McNamara said. "We have a duty to protect anyone in our custody and we will be making sure we keep inmates and our staff safe."
Jail Administrator Maj. Ricky Armstrong said staff the McLennan County Jail and Jack Harwell Detention Center are implementing extra precautions. Jailers reviewed a 28-page Power Point presentation during roll call last week to highlight ways to limit the risk.
"It is the same protection you would use for the common cold or the flu," Armstrong said. "We have a few exceptions with having respiratory masks and disinfecting things that you normally wouldn't think to disinfect, like duty gear and shoes, so it's just to keep everyone safe."
Medical staff have added three COVID-19 screening questions to the intake process for new inmates. They include questions about travel and symptoms, on top of standard medical screenings.
Armstrong said if any concerns are raised, jail staff will immediately notify the Waco-McLennan County Public Health District. Additional testing would be done, and the inmate would be quarantined for safety.
Both jails are outfitted with negative pressure cells where ill inmates can be housed in isolation to reduce the risk of infecting others. The chambers are ventilated separately from the rest of the facility. McLennan County Jail each have to single-inmate negative pressure cells, and Harwell has two eight-person negative pressure cells.
The lower pressure in the cells prevents air from flowing from the cells into the rest of the jail.
Armstrong said the cells have been used for inmates with communicable disease, like tuberculosis or the whooping cough.
J. Tankersley, director of nursing at McLennan County Jail, said Friday that no inmates had been quarantined because of coronavirus concerns.
"We've prepared ourselves by attending meetings with the health district and keeping up to date with information from the CDC, (U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) and we go strictly by their recommendations," Tankersley said. "We are always at a heightened awareness for any disease that is contagious, so this is not just for coronavirus.
"While they may be inmates to some people, they are our patients and we are going to care for them as our patients."
