A 39-year fire service veteran from Virginia will lead the Waco Fire Department while the city continues its search for a permanent chief.

The Waco City Council approved Kevin McGee as interim fire chief Tuesday. He will start Jan. 1, after Chief Bobby Tatum's retirement becomes effective Dec. 31.

McGee, who was not at Tuesday's council meeting, will take the interim role in Waco about a year after retiring as chief of the Prince William County Department of Fire Safety and Rescue in Virginia. He had been chief in Prince William County since 2007, city officials said.

Before becoming chief, McGee had held leadership positions including battalion chief and lieutenant captain.

Strategic Government Resources, a recruitment firm, coordinated the search for an interim fire chief and is doing the same for the permanent chief position. A new chief is expected to be named by the spring, Assistant City Manager Bradley Ford has previously said.

Kristin Hoppa has been covering public safety and breaking news for the Tribune-Herald since January 2016. She worked in Northwest Missouri covering crime-related issues before her move to Central Texas. She is a University of Kansas graduate.

