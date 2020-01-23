A consultant working with city officials on proposed impact fees on development has released a long list of water, sewer and street projects that the fees could fund.
In a meeting this week with a city committee studying the fees, Freese and Nichols engineers provided population and land use projections that will undergird the revenue estimates from impact fees.
The projections show continued growth in outlying areas such as China Spring and the Highway 84 corridor but also in the core of town, with total city population growth of 17,514 by 2030.
Impact fees would offset some of the cost providing water, wastewater and roads for that new growth in the city, as well as in the city’s outlying service area, known as the extraterritorial jurisdiction.
The consultant and the city’s Capital Improvement Advisory Committee have not yet determined how much the fees would be or how much revenue they would bring in.
Impact fees are typically imposed only on new development.
Setting the fees requires cities to look ahead, determine how much the population will increase, how much capacity the systems will need, and what capital improvements projects the city already plans to complete.
Freese and Nichols began conducting the study last year to answer those questions, working with the planning department and Metropolitan Planning Organization to pick projects for funding. The Capital Improvement Advisory Committee, consisting of the Plan Commission and four local developers, formally accepted the firm’s land use assumptions and project list Wednesday.
The long list includes the following:
- Twenty-five water projects, including 12 already in progress, such as water lines along Highway 84 and a new storage tank at Owens Lane. Future projects could include improvements at the Elm Mott and Riverside pump stations; new storage tanks for the Highway 84, Old McGregor Road and Waco Regional Airport areas; and an expansion of the Riverside treatment plant.
- Fourteen wastewater projects, including new lines in China Spring, Bellmead and Lacy Lakeview; new treatment plants in China Spring and the Highway 84 corridor; and expansions to the Bull Hide Creek treatment plant and the lift station near Texas State Technical College.
- Road projects along Ritchie Road, Chapel Road, Hewitt Drive, Bagby Avenue, North River Crossing, Flat Rock Road, Speegleville Road and Old Lorena Road. Other possible projects include extending Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard from Business 77 to Marlin Highway; and improving Lake Shore Drive near Koehne Park.
Freese and Nichols Project Engineer Jessica Vassar explained that water and wastewater fees are determined based on how much engineers expect use to increase throughout the city and its ETJ. They expect faster growth in the ETJ than within city limits, which is reflected in the land use reports.
“We’re going to go project by project and determine which percentage of the project is serving growth over the next 10 years,” Vassar said.
Residents can evaluate the land use assumptions and the projects picked to calculate the fees at the first of two public hearings, slated for the Waco City Council’s March 17 meeting. Freese and Nichols will calculate the maximum fees for water, wastewater and roads, and then hold a second public hearing to evaluate them.
The city can reevaluate and change the fees in five years under state law.
“This is something we’ve been looking at over the last six months,” planning director Clint Peters said.
The city could use water and wastewater impact fees for improvement anywhere in the system. But by law, road impact fees work differently, said Edmund Haas, a transportation planning manager at Freese and Nichols.
The revenues from those fees can be used only in the area where they are collected, and fees can vary from location to location.
Consultants are proposing to split the city and its ETJ into 11 service areas. Growth, land use and traffic projections have been made for each service area. For example, by 2030, population would grow by 1,224 in in the Highway 84 service area; by 2,157 in the China Spring service area; and by 1,839 in the service area around Ritchie Road and Panther Way.
“This traffic is either generated by residential development or nonresidential,” Haas said. “Nonresidential could be industrial, commercial or office. We want to kind of capture that, because there’s different traffic generation.”
Haas said only projects that increase capacity can be used to calculate fees, so he pulled arterial and collector roads from the city’s thoroughfare plan. State routes are eligible, but can only be used to cover the funding the city gives to the project.
“The areas have been set up sort of with an eye toward the future, if annexation comes back one day or if voluntary annexation occurs,” Haas said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.