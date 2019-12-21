Republicans

Ahmad Adnan

Age: 42

City of residence: Austin

Occupation: financial adviser

High School: Round Rock High School, 1995

College: bachelor’s degree in business administration from Texas State University, 2000

Top priorities for Congress: improving education by raising teacher annual salaries to $80,000, banning money in politics because it “equals corruption” and improving the county’s infrastructure

Scott Bland

Age: 48

City of residence: Waco

Occupation: owner of Jim Bland Construction Co.

High School: Midway High School, 1990

College: bachelor’s degree in political science from Baylor University, 1995

Top priorities for Congress: “From growing up in Central Texas to serving on Secret Service detail for three presidents to owning a small business, I know that border security, creating jobs and a strong workforce, and reigning in government spending are all critical to our future.”

George W. Hindman

Age: 52

City of residence: Pflugerville

Occupation: president of Keystone Aerospace

High School: Roberts High School, 1985

College: bachelor’s degree in aerospace engineering from the University of Virginia, 1989; master’s degree in aerospace engineering from the University of Texas at Austin, 1994

Top priorities for Congress: reining in the federal budget by passing a balanced budget amendment; fighting terrorism, building the border wall and ending taxpayer subsidies to illegal immigrants; and ending federal funding of abortion facilities while opposing gun control measures

Todd Kent

Age: 59

City of residence: Bryan

Occupation: former university leader and political science faculty member

High School: Canyon High School, 1978

College: bachelor’s degree in accounting from Utah State University, 1982; master’s degree in public policy from Regent University, 1990; doctorate degree in political science from Texas A&M University, 2005

Top priorities for Congress: stop the rising cost of health care, stop the “unsustainable crazy spending” by Congress and enact comprehensive immigration reform by securing U.S. borders

Laurie Godfrey McReynolds

Age: 58

City of residence: China Spring

Occupation: laundry and dry cleaning business owner

High School: Arlington Lamar, 1979

College: bachelor’s degree in applied arts and sciences from Tarleton State University, 2009

Top priorities for Congress: taking care of the district and supporting President Trump; education, with less government testing to allow teachers to teach; and finding a “solution for illegal immigration,” including building a border wall and improving the system for illegal immigrants already here

Jeff Oppenheim

Age: 53

City of residence: College Station

Occupation: retired Army colonel, defense consultant

High School: Notre Dame International School, Rome, Italy, 1984

College: United States Military Academy-West Point, 1988; master’s in public administration, Harvard University, 2001; master’s in strategic studies, U.S. Army War College, 2011; NATO Defense College, Rome, Italy, 2010

Top priorities for Congress: “My priorities include border security, the second amendment, protecting the unborn and imposing term limits on Congress. We need to drain the swamp, secure the border, defeat socialism and take care of our veterans.”

Kristen Alamo Rowin

Age: 28

City of residence: Lorena

Occupation: real estate broker for Alamo Real Estate in Waco

High School: Hudson High School, 2009

College: real estate certificate from Angelina College, 2009

Top priorities for Congress: securing our borders by building a border wall; improving health care by ending unconstitutional mandates and “big pharma’s relationship with our government”; and abolishing corruption in all forms, including big businesses’ relationships with politicians that allows them to “enrich themselves financially while” serving their constituents

David Saucedo

Age: 35

City of residence: Waco

Occupation: executive quality safety health and environmental adviser to the CEO of the Reinforced Earth Co.

High school: GED

College: no degree; certified safety and health specialist

Top priorities for Congress: publicly supporting President Trump’s policies to reduce the power of the federal government; maintaining inner-city wealth and economic mobility; and enlightening our youth

Pete Sessions

Age: 64

City of residence: Waco

Occupation: politician

High School: Churchill High School in San Antonio, 1973

College: bachelor’s degree in political science from Southwestern University, 1978

Top priorities for Congress: balancing the federal budget and instilling fiscal discipline as not to “saddle the next generation with crippling debt”; passing a major infrastructure bill with projects vital to Central Texas; and securing the southern border by building a wall

Trent Sutton

Age: 44

City of residence: College Station

Occupation: retired Marine Corps master sergeant

High School: Darby High School, Darby, Kansas

College: bachelor’s degree in political science from Texas A&M University, 2017; master’s degree in international affairs from Texas A&M’s Bush School of Government and Public Service, 2019

Top priorities for Congress: securing our borders with improved technology, manpower and comprehensive immigration policy; resolving national debt via a systemic change; and developing educational opportunities for all to meet the diverse workforce needs of the district and “foster better economic outcomes for individuals and families”

Renee Swann

Age: 64

City of residence: Waco

Occupation: retired medical administrator at her family business, Brazos Eye Surgery of Texas

High School: MacArthur High School in San Antonio

College: bachelor’s degree in broadcast journalism from Loyola University New Orleans

Top priorities for Congress: “Fiscal responsibility is my top priority, and I think our Constitution as written should be supported. I see our Constitution being undermined, and that is cause for concern. I want my children and grandchildren to live in a country like I grew up in and our forefathers fought for.”

Elianor Vessali

Age: 43

City of residence: College Station

Occupation: Realtor and commercial broker, managing her family’s real estate business

High School: Friends Academy in New York, 1992

College: bachelor’s degree in biomedical science from Texas A&M University, 1998; South Texas College of Law, 2002

Top priorities for Congress: refocus Congress away from the “Radical Left’s” agenda; increasing border security, reform legal immigration toward merit, building the wall and deporting criminal aliens; and maintain low taxes for “hardworking taxpayers”

Democrats

William Foster III

Age: 70

City of residence: Hearne

Occupation: CEO of the City and Town Management Services Corp.

High School: Blackshear High School, Hearne, 1967

College: bachelor’s degree in math/physics/computer science from Prairie View A&M University; a master’s degree in math/guidance and a doctorate in public administration from Prairie View

Top priorities for Congress: “I want to create better jobs in technology and to utilize technology to provide better health care for the elderly and the low-and middle-income. I also want to look at methods of gun control. People have the right to own guns, but we can do a better job of controlling them.” Another priority is better pay for teachers.

David Anthony Jaramillo

Age: 32

City of residence: Waco

Occupation: Marine Corps veteran; former Department of Veterans Affairs employee

High School: Mart High School, 2005

College: bachelor’s degree in psychology from Tarleton State University, 2018

Top priorities for Congress: improve VA health care and benefits by hiring more doctors; “stop the revolving door recidivism that has become part and parcel of the prison system,” shut down for-profit prisons and cut maximum prison sentences while investing in rehabilitation; and Medicare for all

Rick Kennedy

Age: 57

City of residence: Austin

Occupation: Software engineer/project manager

High School: Burlington High School in Massachusetts, 1980

College: bachelor’s degree in computer science from the Pennsylvania State University, 1984

Top priorities for Congress: improve access to health care, especially in rural areas, and decrease health care costs; update immigration laws that meet the country’s security and economic needs while reflecting our values; and upgrade infrastructure because “you can’t attract 21st Century jobs if you don’t have 21st Century infrastructure.”

Libertarian

Ted Brown

Age: 59

City of residence: Wells Branch

Occupation: Insurance claims adjuster

High School: Linsly Military Institute in Wheeling, West Virginia

College: bachelor’s degree in political science from the University of California-Los Angeles, 1984

Top priorities for Congress: end all U.S. wars overseas, bring our troops home and close foreign military bases; major across-the-board cuts in federal spending in every department; the budget deficits and national debt are not sustainable; and end marijuana prohibition at the federal level and treat the use of other drugs as a medical problem, not a criminal one

