Two McLennan County commissioners balked Tuesday at giving the city of Mart more than $400,000 to fix streets, but they were outvoted as commissioners agreed to assist the community with a 20-mile street and waterline replacement project scheduled to last five years.
Precinct 1 Commissioner Kelly Snell and Precinct 4 Commissioner Ben Perry said they harbor no hard feelings toward the 2,200-person community striving to upgrade its crumbling infrastructure. They had joined other commissioners in pledging financial support, which was critical to Mart's pursuit of $17.5 million in U.S. Department of Agriculture funding for its infrastructure overhaul.
But their support, they said, hinged on an understanding county road crews would rebuild a 3-mile stretch of street in Mart. They thought it unwise to shift the county's burden to a third-party contractor, a move commissioners approved, 3-2, on Tuesday.
"I think it sets a bad precedent," Perry said.
He said the move exposes the county to overtures from other small towns. He said interlocal agreements serve a purpose when small communities without the county's manpower, resources or roadbuilding expertise come calling in a pinch.
"But I don't think writing a check is a good idea," Perry said.
Snell, likewise, said he is up for sharing Mart's burden, just not in the way commissioners approved.
"We were ready to help, but I support doing it as a county, not by dishing out $400,000," Snell said. "We ran the numbers, and I believe we can do it for $90,000 to $95,000. Why would we want to spend another $300,000 more. Nothing against Mart. We're more than willing to help. We enter into interlocal agreements with cities all the time, supply the manpower and machines, then get reimbursed. But we've got to be good stewards of the county's money, and we've never done something like this for anybody else. If we do it once, we better be ready to do it again."
Other county officials questioned Snell's cost estimate, however.
Commissioners at an earlier meeting discussed logistics of tackling the project as a county, suggesting each commissioner could assign members of his or her precinct's road crews to Mart in rotating shifts. Snell said 16 people work for his Precinct 1, and he would assign two at a time to Mart. If the other three commissioners did the same, an eight-person crew would be formed, he said.
McLennan County Judge Scott Felton, who joined Precinct 2 Commissioner Patricia Chisolm-Miller and Precinct 3 Commissioner Will Jones in approving the interlocal agreement, does not oversee a work crew.
"I don't know why that would be a burden," Snell said of assigning county workers to Mart. "We're not talking about that long a time, probably six to eight weeks, equipment and labor. Mart is paying for the materials. My crew can put down 5 miles of chip-seal a day, starting in the morning and finishing in the afternoon, if the road is ready. Getting the base material down takes the longest, probably four weeks of hauling and compacting, then using a grader before applying an oil primer. Then there is the chip seal, which is like tar, then the rocks."
He said his crews could navigate the installation of new waterlines and manhole covers included in the four-phase project.
Chisolm-Miller, whose Precinct 2 includes the Mart area, prevailed in urging her colleagues to approve an interlocal agreement that would allow Mart to cut a deal with a contractor of its choosing.
"It was very important for the county to make a commitment, in writing, that could be sent to the USDA," Chisolm-Miller said. "We originally committed to providing the equipment and labor, while the city supplied the materials. But as discussions continued and as the scope of the work was examined, including the installation of water valves and other instruments in the road, it was decided that these factors would complicate the street rehab. We decided it would be logistically better to go with the (Mart) vendor. Our crews do not have much experience with embedded water mains and valves."
She said the all-inclusive estimated cost of rebuilding 3 miles of street in Mart was $637,153. Mart has committed to covering the $215,000 cost of materials, leaving $422,153 for the county.
"I believe this is the fastest, safest, most efficient way to proceed, going with a third party, considering the complexity of the project," Chisolm-Miller said.
She said Snell's estimate, to her knowledge, has not been vetted by the county auditor's office. She also said Mart's use of federal funds requires its contractor to pay federally mandated wages.
County Judge Felton agreed with Chisolm-Miller's assessment.
"We've been working on this two years, and we're unanimous in wanting to help Mart," Felton said. "What's happened there has happened to a lot of small communities in the United States. Its tax base does not keep up with deferred maintenance needs. It needed a helping hand and is getting one. Cities are important. A lot of those who work in town want to live in smaller places, with smaller school districts. Mart once was a booming little railroad town, but that changed when the route changed. Our help will enable them to access a very large grant, to install new streets and utilities, while the city is involved in tearing down old homes and beautifying dilapidated lots."
"It is our belief we can get our money back over time," Felton said. "There is so much upside potential for that community."
Susanne Nemmer, administrative assistant to Commissioner Will Jones, released a statement taking issue with Snell's estimate.
"The average cost to reclaim, build up and chip-seal pave a mile of road is $3 to $5 per square foot. A mile of road has approximately 63,360 square feet," she wrote in an email following a telephone interview. "That comes to $190,080 a mile using the conservative number of $3, and with 3 miles of road in Mart, that would come to $570,240. The competitive bid process allowed for tight bids and marked savings, and allows for the entire road surface to look uniform and complete."
Mart city officials did not return calls seeking comment.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.