Waco’s city parks and trails remain open, but recreational facilities including playgrounds and Cottonwood Creek Golf Course will be off-limits to prevent the spread of COVID-19, Waco Mayor Kyle Deaver announced Wednesday.
Other amenities affected include basketball courts, tennis courts, disc golf courses, Sul Ross Skate Park, water fountains and the horseshoe pits at Brazos Park East, he said in a news conference.
Walking trails and the riverwalk will remain open as part of a provision in the city's shelter-in-place order to allow people to exercise.
“Each of these others that we have closed are because we have not been able to get people to keep their social distance,” Deaver said.
McLennan County Judge Scott Felton said the decision to close the city-owned Cottonwood Creek Golf Course came from a conference call with Texas Governor Greg Abbott, who clarified that golf courses were considered non-essential businesses. Other private golf courses also must close under the state order.
Starting Thursday morning, crews will be at various sites to keep people away from the restricted facilities.
Jonathan Cook, city parks and recreation director, said parks will remain open despite the barricades, caution tape, bilingual signs and removal of certain equipment. While amenities such as pavilions and benches will remain, bathrooms have been closed for weeks now, and water fountains will soon be switched off.
“There’s no doubt Easter weekend is one of our busiest weekends,” Cook said.
He said the department has received a handful of reports of people breaking social distancing guidelines by gathering at park pavilions for parties or barbecues, and park rangers and staff will continue to monitor the parks through the weekend.
When the mayor issued the first state of emergency declaration last month, the department started a routine of pressure-washing playground equipment as often as possible. Cook said it takes about a week to clean all of the city’s 24 parks.
“With younger kids, it’s very hard,” Cook said. “It’s just the next step in making sure these social distancing guidelines continue to make an impact.”
Cook said if there’s a silver lining to the ongoing crisis, it’s that the parks have become a popular place for families to spend time together safely.
"I think it's because people are trying to reconnect with nature," Cook said.
