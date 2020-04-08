Waco City Council approved a new April 15 start date for the Brazos Promenade development on the city's riverfront, but not before long-delayed project hit one final snag.
The council voted Tuesday to approve amendments to the city’s contract with Catalyst Urban Development, the firm that plans to turn the several blocks of riverfront property into a mixed-use development with shops, restaurants, housing and a hotel. The project was first announced in December 2015.
Waco City Council voted to extend the project’s start date to March 20, after a city request for the project to include upsized water and sewer lines prevented the project from hitting its February 7 start date. The council voted against extending the deadline again to April 7 during a special meeting the week before, after councilmembers raised concerns about the ongoing delays.
The resolution originally would have set the start date for April 9, but Waco Mayor Kyle Deaver moved to change the start date to April 1 after city staff raised concerns with financial documents they received April 6.
“Yesterday we received new documents from Catalyst, and Catalyst’s lender that were different bond terms than we had previously understood, and that has caused some difficulty and confusion on whether or not to move forward with this,” Deaver said.
The council voted to approve the new April 15 deadline, pending a review of the bond documents by City Manager Wiley Stem.
As approved, the amended contract sets an April 15 start date for the $100 million project. During the work session, Deputy City Manager Bradley Ford said the new contract will delete the fourth phase of the project, and stipulate that phases 2 and 3 of the project cannot start before phase 1.
Phase 1 is the most complex, and involves building residential units, sidewalks, bike lanes and roadwork along as well as an area for a farmers market near University Parks Drive. Phases 2 and 3 involve retail, restaurant and office uses.
District 5 Councilman Jim Holmes jokingly referenced the Vince Gill song “One More Last Chance,” in reference to the project during discussion.
“I think it’s important that we get this thing back on track,” Holmes said.
District 2 Councilman Hector Sabido, whose district includes the city-owned property along the riverfront where the development is slated to occur, said he’s glad city staff were able to work with Catalyst.
“I’m very glad to see this on the agenda again,” Sabido said. “I know this is an area we all want to see developed, and I think it will be a great thing for Waco.”
Catalyst Urban Development principal Paris Rutherford was not physically present, but submitted a comment read into record by City Secretary Esmeralda Hudson.
“We would like to thank your staff for their efforts in bringing this forward, and look forward to the opportunity to begin construction immediately at this important development,” Hudson said.
