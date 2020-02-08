Officials said a recent rollback of Environmental Protection Agency rules on waterways and wetlands will not change hard-won protections specific to the Bosque River, which feeds the city of Waco’s water supply.
State guidelines and legislation passed in 2001, along with settlement agreements to Clean Water Act lawsuits the city filed in 2004 against dairies along the river, limited phosphorous runoff from cow manure, which in turn had fed algae blooms in the river and in Lake Waco that harmed fish and the water supply.
City Manager Wiley Stem III said he does not expect the changes to federal Clean Water Act protections to affect the protections specific to the Bosque that the city worked hard to establish.
“ It’s important to us that it (the Bosque watershed) be managed properly and the industries up there are doing what they’re supposed to be doing,” Stem said.
Along with legal action, largely targeting dairies along the North Bosque in Erath County, the city opened a dissolved air flotation plant in 2010 that removes geosmin, a compound put out by algae that is responsible for throwing off the taste of the water.
“The river has a certain assimilative capacity for phosphorus,” Stem said. “If you exceed that, you get algae blooms, you start losing dissolved oxygen and it starts impacting the quality of your fish species.”
Dairies have built better retention control structures to prevent waste from spilling into the Bosque during storms. They test soil for phosphorus levels and truck excess manure to be applied to fields outside the watershed.
The city meets regularly with the Texas Association of Dairymen to discuss issues as that come up.
“Since about 2008 or 2009, we’ve worked really hard to get the standards upgraded for the producers on the Bosque,” Stem said. “We’ve got a pretty stable set of regulations, a stable environment for the dairymen, and something we’re pretty proud of.”
While the Bosque’s protections remain in place, Texas A&M University environmental law professor Gabriel Eckstein said the EPA rollback could have broader consequences. About half the country’s wetlands and about 18% of the country’s river miles would lose protections, Eckstein said.
Many wetlands adjacent to a protected body of water are no longer protected, he said. The change ignores the fact that, despite the lack of a visible connection, the two bodies of water affect each other.
“What is a wetland? It is the surface expression of an aquifer, groundwater that just happens to go about to the surface of the land,” Eckstein said. “Now you have groundwater and wetlands that are not going to be included under these wetlands.”
Other waterways, including irrigation canals, that drain directly to protected waterways or their tributaries also are losing protections, he said.
Texas Farm Bureau spokesman Gary Joiner said the organization is in favor of the changes. He said the water rules were too broad and opened up stock ponds and other small bodies of water on farmland to unnecessary regulation.
“That was really the concern under the old rules,” Joiner said. “We think these are appropriate definitions. We feel the new rule will protect navigable waters.”
Jay Bragg, an associate director for commodity and regulatory activities at the Farm Bureau, said he does not foresee the changing regulations affecting the Bosque’s protections.
“State regulations were already more stringent,” Bragg said. “There’s no need for the federal regulation when we already have the state regulations in place that I think are a lot more responsive to the local needs.”
Robert Doyle, Director for Baylor University’s Center for Reservoir and Aquatic Systems Research, said he is concerned about the long-term consequences of the EPA rollback.
“We don’t have a good historical track record,” Doyle said. “We tend to damage the things we are allowed to damage. I’d love to believe we’re smart and good enough to do the right thing … but I think the biggest factor is the EPA telling people what you can’t put in the water and air.”
When working in the Galveston Bay area, Doyle argued that wetlands there should be protected because wetlands filter out phosphorus and nitrogen.
“These small wetlands impact the water quality and quantity of the Galveston Bay,” Doyle said. “The biggest impact (of the EPA rollback) would be on these smaller bodies of water that aren’t linked to the ocean, rivers or lakes. As ecologists, we think everything is linked. It’s hard for us to not see the connections.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.