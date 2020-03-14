City of Waco urges large event cancellations, closes libraries, zoo and more

The city of Waco announced Friday night it will close all public libraries, the Cameron Park Zoo, city community centers, city senior centers, the Waco Convention Center, visitors bureau and the Texas Ranger Hall of Fame starting Saturday morning.
The closures will last at least through midnight March 29. City operations will continue, though officials are encouraging residents to conduct city business online as much as possible, according to a press release. Some city employees will work remotely.
“The mayor and the Waco-McLennan County Public Health District strongly recommend canceling, rescheduling or not attending events with more than 250 persons; urge organizations that serve high-risk populations to cancel gatherings of more than 10 people; and additionally urge people to not attend non-essential gatherings in order to help slow the spread of the COVID-19 virus,” the press release states. “These recommendations are based on the social distancing practices recommended by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.”
