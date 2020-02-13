Despite a slight delay, the city of Mart is nearing the start of a $17.5 million overhaul of its streets and water system.
Mart City Council members unanimously awarded four contracts for the project Monday night. Funding primarily comes from the U.S. Department of Agriculture. The work, divided into four phases and headed by the MRB Group engineering firm, is expected start next month and take about two years.
"Nobody wanted to get this done more than me or the city council, but it was almost better for it to happen this way," said Henry Witt III, an MRB Group project manager and former city official who spearheaded the city's early efforts on the project. "This is the biggest lump sum that the USDA has ever awarded for one project and while there were several unprecedented things that happened along the way, this is not going to raise taxes for the residents of Mart."
The project includes about 4.5 miles of new 16-inch water main, 4.2 miles of new 6- to 12-inch waterlines, a new booster pump station and 500,000-gallon ground-level storage tank, and an overhaul of the water treatment plant, according the the contracts. About 4.5 miles of Mart streets will be replaced as underlying pipelines are torn up in the process, and valves, fire hydrants and service connections will be replaced.
The city was expected to break ground on the project in December, but the contract for the intake and surface water treatment plant came back with a higher bids than projected. Witt said engineers and the city redesigned a portion of the project, allowing the city to accept the bid from Schofield Construction for $8,702,681.
The boost pump station contract was awarded to TTE LLC for $1,646,502.25, and the water distribution system improvements contract was awarded to Kieschnick General Contractors Inc. for $2,095,898.50. The fourth project for the transmission main replacement was award to Nelson Lewis Inc. for $2,426,174.67.
"This is going to be a game changer for the city of Mart and the citizens of Mart," City Administrator Kevin Schaffer said. "This is going to impact citizens of Mart for generations to come."
Each of the phases will run concurrently. Schaffer said residents likely will experience frustrations with construction, but no water use interruptions are expected.
Witt said the city will be able to sell water to other suppliers in the area. Additional water-service revenue made possible by the project is expected to let Mart pay back the portion of project funding that came in the form of USDA-backed loans without raising its tax rate, he said.
The city, county, state and federal governments all joined together to fund and support the project. Witt said he was emotional Monday night when the city signed the contracts, but he knew the wait was going to be worth the outcome.
"There were times where we hit road blocks that I didn't think we were going to get over, get past or around, and every time we did. We hit delays but we found ways to make it work," Witt said. "We've done something that has never been done before … (and will) help rebuild a small town in Texas."
