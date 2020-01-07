Waco is banning retail sales of cats and dogs and easing restrictions on beekeeping.
The city council approved the changes Tuesday. They do away with a rule that allowed anyone living within 300 feet of a hobbyist’s beehives to demand their removal, replacing it with guidelines about beekeepers’ responsibilities and what bee behavior would make the colony count as an animal nuisance under city code. The council also approved a rule that will limit pet shops to offering animals form rescue operations.
The new bee rules require beekeepers to maintain and care for their colonies, provide water for them, and mark each hive with their name and phone number. Anyone who keeps a colony within 10 feet of a property line will also need to have a six-foot tall, 10-foot wide flyaway barrier, which could be dense vegetation or a fence. If a colony becomes aggressive, beekeepers are required to re-queen their hive.
Assistant City Attorney David Shaw said the city’s Animal Welfare Board worked for months on the new rules and received help from local beekeeping experts.
“If you have a hive that’s aggressive, simply by requeening that hive, you can bring that back under control,” Shaw said.
Bees cannot be kept within 150 feet of an institution of higher education, playground, school, youth center or established place of religious worship. If unprovoked bees attack people or animals or interfere with a property owner’s ability to enjoy their property, they can be considered a nuisance under the city code.
“One of the concerns from the council the first time it was brought up was places with children, parks, church, places where people congregate,” said Councilman Hector Sabido, who also serves on the Animal Welfare Board. “I think what has been proposed is a great way of addressing that.”
In May, local hobbyists brought concerns to the council about the 300-foot policy, in place since 2013, after a new neighbor moved in and raised issue with their hives, forcing the beekeepers to get rid of $2,5000 in equipment.
The Animal Welfare Board started discussing a ban on retail pet sales in October. Under the new ordinance, a pet shop may only display, sell, trade, deliver, barter, lease, auction, give away, transfer, offer for sale or transfer dogs or cats that come from an animal shelter or an animal welfare group, and must maintain records documenting the source of each animal. The ordinance would allow private breeders.
“In Waco if you go to a pet store and you see a cat or dog, you know it came from our animal welfare community,” Shaw said.
Sabido said while every pet store in Waco already sources their cats and dogs from rescue operations, the ordinance is necessary to keep it that way.
“With the growth and the development that’s happening in our community, we’re welcoming it with open arms,” Sabido said. “I would hate if … the way we’ve done things changed because we didn’t address it in an ordinance.”
The measure also allows the city manager to reduce, refund or waive animal shelter fees.
“There have been animals sitting in the shelter who could go home but for the payment of those fees," Shaw said. "The shelter is then paying for those animals to be there, and pet owners are trying to get their pets back but can’t because of the cost.”
