The Waco City Council approved a short-term rental in East Waco this week, a rare outcome for a part of Waco where the issue has become fraught.
Members of the Northeast Riverside Neighborhood Association and East Waco residents came to speak against the application during a public hearing Tuesday, though none live within 200 feet of the property, located in the 1200 block of Spring Street.
Just before approving the East Waco rental, the council denied one in West Waco, where immediate neighbors opposed the application. Despite the neighborhood association's position on the East Waco rental, no immediate neighbors responded to the city's request for input on that application.
After a long pause, District 1 Councilwoman Andrea Barefield, whose district includes East Waco, voted against the application for the Spring Street property, joining District 2 Councilman Hector Sabido.
“I fear commercializing neighborhoods at any point that we are not in a stabilized place,” Barefield said.
The council has voted down at least two other East Waco short-term rental applications in recent months, but the Spring Street application passed, 4-2.
District 5 Councilman Jim Holmes said while he has also voted against short-term rentals in the past, he supports this one.
“If there is opposition to it from immediate neighbors, I have an issue with it,” Holmes said. “There isn’t in this case.”
If 20% of neighbors within 200 feet of the applicant property oppose the special permit application, a ¾ majority is required for council approval.
Both short-term rental applications that came before the city council Tuesday were for Type 2, which means the owner does not live on-site.
During the hearings, Spring Street applicant Luis Trinidad said he plans to hire a property management company to take care of the property.
"Listing my property as an STR is clearly in compliance with Waco zoning laws," Trinidad said. "Not one neighbor within 200 feet has any issue. In fact, no one within 1000 feet of my property spoke in opposition."
Trinidad said discussions about the application on the Northeast Riverside Neighborhood Association's Facebook page had turned ugly.
Caroline Trinidad, a second applicant and Luis' wife, spoke in favor of the measure as well and said she does not think short-term rentals alone could be blamed for a lack of affordable housing.
"STRs are not the problem, nor is it the lack of housing," she said. "It's the spreading of misinformation."
Barefield, who referenced the Star Wars line "Only a Sith deals in absolutes" to make her point, said she is not against short-term rentals, but the city council has to consider their long-term effects, especially in neighborhoods more vulnerable to potential increases in housing prices. She said the council’s decision on one short-term rental has no bearing on another.
“We have to look at them case by case,” Barefield said. “There is no precedent for any neighborhood, let alone ours.”
She said she is wary of the impact short-term rentals have had on other cities that did not create some kind of protections against unchecked short-term rental development.
“My fear is that we are going to wind up displacing some folks, and that would not serve us well,” Barefield said.
Former Plan Commission member and South Waco property owner Andrew Lopez took the opportunity to speak against the concept of Type 2 short-term rentals in general. He said Type 2 rentals can increase home prices and rental rates, and decrease affordable housing in a city.
“I’m not opposed to STRs,” Lopez said. “These things started as bed and breakfasts.”
Jeanette Bell, president of the Northeast Riverside Neighborhood Association, who has been a vocal critic of short-term rentals in any form, also spoke against the Spring Street application.
During the night's other short-term rental hearing, Lindsey Bednar spoke in favor of her application for a rental on Cliffdale Street, about a block off Lake Shore Drive in West Waco. The application was voted down, 4-2, with Major Kyle Deaver and District 3 Councilman John Kinnaird voting to approve it.
Multiple neighbors within 200 feet of the property signed a community petition opposing it.
