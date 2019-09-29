The city and the Federal Aviation Administration continue to gobble up land next to Waco Regional Airport to keep developers away from its runways.
The FAA has announced it will send a $990,000 grant to Waco, which has earmarked the money to buy a 6.7-acre tract at 9031 China Spring Road, near the north end of its longest runway. Aviation director Joel Martinez said the city is protecting the runway’s length and integrity, not wanting the FAA to demand it be shortened because of encroaching development.
“Part of our master plan is to protect and preserve approaches to our main runway,” he said. At 7,100 feet in length, it can accommodate the landing requirements of most aircraft, including the 737 jet that hauled the Iowa State University football team to Waco for its game Saturday against Baylor University. Air Force One has landed at Waco Regional, Martinez said.
“We’re not trying to expand. We’re trying to protect what we currently have,” he said. “If a private buyer were to acquire this land, and if a development were proposed that would attract people, that would be a safety concern. The FAA might require that some action be taken.”
The $990,000 grant from the FAA will require a 10% city match.
Last year, the city bought 40 acres split between two parcels near the airport for a total of $1.3 million. The purpose for the purchase was the same as the planned purchase of 6.7 acres, Martinez said.
He said the vast per-acre price difference is based on appraisers’ input.
“It’s all based on the appraisals we received from certified appraisers, including one from a second appraiser,” Martinez said.
The 6.7-acre tract is occupied by a commercial user, Kerr Waste Services, which stores roll-off containers on the property, he said.
The McLennan County Appraisal District has placed a $330,780 appraisal on the site for tax purposes, which includes a $124,540 valuation for a 6,500-square-foot structure.
Martinez said the city has been notified it will receive two other FAA grants, one for $100,000 to buy an emergency generator and one for $305,000 for design work related to improving drainage around the airport.
“These projects also appear in our master plan,” Martinez said. “We’re going right down the list, not wanting to place one ahead of another.”
American Eagle provides commuter service out of Waco Regional, flying to Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport. Martinez said he continues to court other carriers in the hopes of giving local travelers other options.
The $990,000 grant to Waco Regional is part of a $157 million package of FAA grants to 34 airports in 19 states and the U.S. Virgin Islands, according to a U.S. Department of Transportation press release.
Also in Texas, Austin-Bergstrom International Airport will receive $11.2 million for runway rehabilitation, and San Antonio International Airport will receive $2.3 million for a Voluntary Airport Low Emissions program, according to the press release.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.