After a summer spent buried in brush, the Waco City Council voted Tuesday to set clearer rules for the city’s brush collection program and to tighten regulations in the solid waste ordinance.
The new rules define solid waste terms more rigidly, specify items the city cannot accept for recycling and give the city the ability to fine rulebreakers. The changes passed on first reading Tuesday and will need another vote of approval from the council before taking effect, possibly as soon as March 1.
The demand for brush pickup service became apparent last year, after spring storms knocked down trees and limbs throughout the city. City crews started working weekends to catch up with demand, which already had been growing steadily when the storms hit, Executive Director of Special Projects Chuck Dowdell said.
“The public started to notice last year,” Dowdell said. “We thought it was a seasonal high, but it’s been going up and up over the years.”
Dowdell said he does not expect demand to decrease as the city still gets requests to pick up house-sized piles.
“These trees are bigger than the trucks in some cases,” Dowdell said. “We don’t have the equipment to handle those kinds of loads.”
The city’s five brush trucks can carry about 2.5 tons per trip. Dowdell said he would need a fleet of 18 to 20 trucks to keep pace with requests. Sometimes one house requires multiple trips, eating up more time. Dowdell said Solid Waste Services collected 740 tons of brush in April 2019, an increase from 653 tons collected in April 2018 and 631 tons in April 2017.
“We had one house were we had to pick up 12 loads,” Dowdell said.
Improperly handled trash, brush or bulky waste would be considered a public nuisance under the updated ordinance, and the city would be able to place a lien on properties for noncompliance.
Even with the new limits, Waco's breadth of solid waste services would be more than most Texas cities, Assistant City Manager Paul Cain told council members.
Cain showed pictures of brush piles intended for pickup blocking water meters, obstructing streets, mixed in with trash and far exceeding the city's size guidelines.
“We had about 5,000 service requests for pickup throughout the year, for about 6,000 tons of brush,” Cain said.
He said the previous ordinance was fairly broad, and the city had fallen into the habit of providing free brush pickup. In some cases, companies or individuals doing lawn work for profit have used the city’s service to dispose of brush, he said.
“All of that means, in essence, that our customers are paying to increase the bottom lines of those businesses,” Cain said.
For brush pickup, the new ordinance would limit piles to 4 feet long, wide and high. Limbs would be limited to 4 feet long and 3 inches in diameter. The new ordinance also includes rules about keeping piles neat and about where they can be placed.
Councilman Jim Holmes said once the new ordinances are in place, they should be enforced, particularly against businesses using the city service to dispose of brush.
“It’s stretching our resources," Holmes said of the current situation. "It’s kind of evolved into something that it was never intended to be.”
Under the new rules, paper yard waste bags, as opposed to plastic bags, would become a requirement for bags of leaves left on the curb for pickup. Only yard waste from routine residential maintenance, not commercial landscaping or another source, can be placed in a yard cart or bag for collection. The ordinance also includes a new 20-bag limit on yard waste.
The number of free trips to the landfill would be cut down from two per month to four per year.
“We thought the current limit of two trips to the landfill at one ton each seemed excessive for just typical residential work,” Cain said. “We have to think of our landfill, also.”
No more than eight cubic yards of bulky waste, meaning large items, could be placed out for collection each month.
Councilman Dillon Meek said he is concerned about implementation and ensuring residents who cannot afford the cost of a commercial hauler have an affordable option.
“I think code enforcement needs to be armed up for this,” Meek said.
Councilwoman Andrea Barefield said she would like to see a demographic breakdown of who in the city is most likely to use the brush service.
“As we’re careful to not burden our elderly or our lower socioeconomic community constituents?" Barefield said. "Do we know who’s really using this?”
Even if the city implements a successful public information campaign about the new rules, she would recommend a six-month grace period before code enforcement officials crack down, she said.
Items that cannot be recycled include aluminum foil, glass, drink boxes, straws, gift wrap, greeting cards, hardcover books, light bulbs, paper milk and juice cartons, pizza boxes, toys, waxed paper, waxed food containers, garbage and yard waste.
Other items that cannot be recycled include plastic bags and other plastics with a 3 through 7 recycling label; containers that held hazardous materials including motor oil, paint, pesticide or weed killer; and polystyrene foam including cups, formed packing materials and packing “peanuts.”
