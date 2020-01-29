A creative application of a common Department of Housing and Urban Development program could give the Waco Housing Authority the money it needs to renovate its public housing properties as it seeks to convert them to a new operating model.
The Low-Income Housing Tax Credit program is usually used by private developers who include affordable units in new, newly renovated or newly purchased rental properties in exchange for tax credits. The Waco Housing Authority is applying for funding through the program first to renovate the South Terrace Apartments on Kennedy Circle, a "huge step" that is virtually unheard of for a housing authority, Waco Housing Authority CEO Milet Hopping said.
“That (program) also allows investors to use up to that amount for a tax credit on their own income, typically banks and big corporations” Hopping said. “They get the write-off, but we get the benefit of their money, and they then are a partner in that process.”
Hopping said the program could bring in about $20 million. The partnership ends when the tax credits expire, typically 10 to 15 years later. At that point, the authority will be the sole owner and operator of the property.
“What they’re giving us is an authority to create a bond,” Hopping said. “They’ll give us a certain amount that we can apply for.”
The housing authority has been planning to renovate its South Terrace, Kate Ross Homes and Estella Maxey Place public housing properties and convert them to Section 8 properties through HUD's Rental Assistance Demonstration program. In addition to making the renovations, which could amount to demolition and reconstruction, potentially more attractive to investors, the Rental Assistance Demonstration conversions would let residents get a standard Section 8 voucher and move away after 12 months at the converted property.
“It allows for the mobility that’s not available when you live in public housing, but also you’ll be doing so, we hope, in a setting that makes people feel proud to live there,” Hopping said.
The developer on the project, Brinshore, is currently looking for investors, Hopping said. South Terrace has fewer rental units that the housing authority's two other properties, Estella Maxey Place on J.J. Flewellen Road and Kate Ross Homes on South 11th Street. Brinshore hired local architecture firm RDBR to handle architecture and design for the project.
“It’s at least 50 years old, so that makes it the youngest of my three properties,” Hopping said. “We basically wanted to cut our teeth on that one.”
Estella Maxey would be tackled next, followed by Kate Ross.
Hopping said South Terrace is noticeably outdated. Room dimensions do not accommodate modern appliances, and there is a noticeable lack of electrical outlets.
To renovate the 250 units at South Terrace, the housing authority plans to move people out of a portion of the apartments, renovate them, and then move tenants back in. The housing authority has a need for one bedroom apartments, and may convert units to meet that need.
“We don’t foresee a chapter where we have to move people out completely,” Hopping said. “I’m not saying that won’t happen, but the reality is we’re talking about such small numbers that I think we can do it.”
Hopping said 2,699 people submitted Section 8 applications when the housing authority opened registration on Jan. 8. It will take two to three years to house them, though some will leave Waco for another city in that time. In some cases, disabled people holding Section 8 vouchers have returned them to the housing authority after struggling to find accessible housing in Waco.
“I would like us to eventually branch out into building some things as well, or purchasing other apartment complexes that might be available to provide more options for our Section 8 applicants,” Hopping said.
The city of Waco has participated in the Housing Tax Credit program before, Waco Housing Director Galen Price told the Waco City Council during a meeting earlier this month.
“This program increases the availability of affordable housing units in the market via new construction or rehabilitation or renovation of existing housing units,” Price said.
The housing department would recommend a ratio of at least 15% units at market rate, with a maximum of 85% affordable units in each property, he said.
The program is administered in Texas by the Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs.
“Based on discussions with potential applicants for the 2020 qualified allocation plan, which was developed by TDHCA, Waco has a high ranking potential for a project to be awarded here,” Price said.
A resolution of support for every project that meets the criteria will be presented to the council during its Feb. 18 meeting.
“At that point, any project that gets approval would await final notice of award for TDHCA,” Price said. “There’s an expressed need for affordable housing here in Waco, whether they’d be for rental or purchase.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.