As the United States Census Bureau delays its deadline for completing the 2020 census by two weeks because of COVID-19, the local census committee is regrouping and changing its strategy.
McLennan County’s response rate is 46.9% as of April 16, slightly higher than Texas’ overall 45.1% response rate. Within Waco, census tracts around Texas State Technical College and East Waco, and areas with student-heavy populations have lower response rates. Eastern McLennan County cities including Riesel, Elk, Leroy and Hallsburg are lagging behind their 2010 numbers.
Local officials rented tablet stations where residents could complete the census and rolled out a plan early last month to place them in city buildings, community centers and recreation centers, all of which closed under emergency orders related to COVID-19 within weeks of the announcement.
Money for the tablets came from a $60,000 grant from the Communities’ Foundation of Texas’ Texas Counts Pooled Fund in early March, along with additional funding from the county. The fund is working with grant recipients to find ways of increasing census participation under the new constraints that have emerged, said Waco City Secretary Esmeralda Hudson, who serves on the local Census Complete Count Committee.
“We know we’re providing those Wi-Fi services at schools and some city buildings, but our biggest hope was that the libraries and all of the rec centers, that we’d have those kiosks available for all of the community members,” Hudson said.
Under normal circumstances, census data is used to determine federal funding for cities and counties and to apportion congressional representation. Hudson said the data could be integral to determining pandemic-related relief funding in the future. Earlier this week, the census bureau announced changes to its timeline for sending workers into the field to collect census information from households that have not already responded.
During a March 11 press conference, Waco Mayor Kyle Deaver said McLennan County stands to lose $15,000 in federal funding over the next decade for every resident who goes uncounted.
“Waco is so close to the threshold of becoming 140,000 (people),” Hudson said. “That was going to really change a lot of how things are funded in our community. Those numbers are really important. Depending on what kind of government group you’re in or support service you are, putting us in that category would open up some funding … for our community.”
Some Waco Independent School District schools have created videos and posters to remind people the census has started and of the importance of participating.
Waco City Councilman Hector Sabido, who also serves on the Census Complete Count Committee, said the group is refocusing on social media to get the word out through a campaign that homes in on census tracks with low participation, rather than traditional television ads.
“We are very, very fortunate that this is the first year that people can take the census online,” Sabido said. “Our statistics show that over 95% of people in our community have access to a smartphone, which works in our favor.”
Hudson said the county’s response rate so far is an indication that the committee’s early efforts are paying off.
The committee had also purchased promotional freebies including water bottles and Frisbees to give away to people who completed the census, a strategy that will have to be reworked now.
Sabido has given TV and radio interviews in both English and Spanish to reach historically undercounted Hispanic residents. Committee co-chair Taina Maya said college students, another group that proves difficult to reach, will be even harder to reach now that college courses have moved online.
After months of emphasizing that college students must fill out the census as though they live where they go to school full-time, the committee must now drive home that students are supposed to fill out the census as though they are still attending school and living in Waco.
“We need them to fill out the census form with the assumption of where they would still be had COVID-19 not occurred,” Maya said.
To that end, the committee’s remaining intern is working with leasing offices that mostly rent to students to remind their tenants to take the census.
“We’ve got to find a way to speak to them on an emotional, social level, so they know what they’re doing now will really impact the future generation coming through,” Maya said.
The committee also planned to use ambassadors, people who are fixtures in their community and would work to get the word out about the census and encourage people to participate. Hudson said that is still the plan, but those people are now relying on social media to get the word out more that they would have otherwise.
“Once you’re a co-chair or ambassador, I think you’re always an ambassador,” Maya said.
She said the upheaval only makes the ambassador roles more important.
“You’re kind of looking to the people who are familiar to you, that were in your life before all of this kind of went haywire,” Maya said. “That person is still delivering the message that it’s important to be counted.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.