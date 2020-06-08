Two people so far have filed to replace District 4 Councilman Dillon Meek, who is stepping down from the Waco City Council because he moved out of the district.
One is Rick Allen, 66, a case manager at Veterans One Stop who represented District 4 from 2007 to 2009. Kelly Mariah Palmer, 29, an adjunct professor in the Baylor University School of Social Work, has also thrown her hat in the ring.
Candidates have until June 17 to file for the appointed position. The City Council is scheduled to interview qualified prospects during special meetings on June 23 and 30. Whoever is appointed will serve until a special election on Nov. 3, and the seat comes open yet again next May.
Meek is running for mayor in November after the original May 2 election was scrubbed because of the COVID-19 outbreak. Meek and his family last month moved outside the district, from near North 25th Street and Austin Avenue to a residence in Castle Heights. The shift placed him in District 3, now represented by Councilman John Kinnaird.
Palmer said if chosen she would strive to contribute to Waco’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic, an effort she described as incredible, one that contributed to keeping the number of confirmed cases below that of Waco’s peer cities. She said losing Meek as council representative is unfortunate, but she’s “excited to see what’s in store” for District 4 going forward.
Deaver said choosing a replacement in a timely fashion is important as whoever is selected will be up for election in November and again in May because of how the process has played out. He said interviews with council candidates likely will be conducted remotely for safety’s sake.
In addition to his service on the Waco City Council, Allen ran as a Democrat two years ago for the McLennan County Judge position, losing to incumbent Scott Felton, a Republican.
Allen, a 37-year resident of District 4, said his top three priorities as a council member would be addressing the area’s traffic problems aggravated by the prevalence of arterial streets in the district; ensuring the city “stays on the healthy side” of the COVID-19 pandemic, relying upon his personal background of working with hospitals and trauma centers; and creating new opportunities for Waco’s already prospering tourism industry.
He has owned and operated Colcord House Bed and Breakfast for 25 years, “keeping it open the past three months, even though we didn’t have guests,” and has served on the Waco Convention and Visitors Bureau board.
Battered by COVID-19, tourism in Waco is slowly but surely returning to life, said Allen, with the opening of Magnolia Market at the Silos and the partial opening of Cameron Park Zoo and the Waco Mammoth National Monument.
“We’re lucky we have an inordinate number of museums and attractions considering the number of people who live in Waco. So many, in fact, Hewitt claims some of the museums are theirs,” he said with a laugh.
Palmer, also a social worker with Communities in Schools, said her priorities include economic development and the pursuit of prospects — business and industry — that would pledge to pay livable wages. This approach, she said, would go a long way toward addressing racial disparities.
She said affordable housing also remains an issue needing attention.
“There are several options in that regard, including private/public partnerships, at the state or local level, and mixed-income housing. It would be wise to consider partnering with non-profits in town,” she said.
Palmer described herself as a “military kid” whose family moved often. She attended high school in Germany and Italy, college in California and Boston.
“Waco has become my chosen home,” she said.
