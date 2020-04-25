The new general curator at Cameron Park Zoo grew up alongside the zoo itself, becoming the jack-of-all-trades the demanding position requires.
Manda Butler started out working in the zoo's gift shop as a teenager in 1994, just a year after it opened. She volunteered in the petting zoo on the side before jumping at the chance to work there in 1997, rising through the ranks over her 26 year career.
“In high school it was a dream of mine to work with animals, so just getting to get my foot in the door … I just have a lot of pride in our facility and in Waco,” Butler said.
Butler moved up into new roles quickly, working with hoofstock animals, rhinos, elephants and hand-rearing baby animals while attending night classes.
Eventually, she chose to leave school and dedicate her full attention to the zoo. At the time, college degrees were valued but not necessary for zookeepers, she said.
“Today, all of our keeper staff is degreed, and not only are they degreed but they’re experienced,” Butler said. “I worked my way up through it.”
Over the years, she has watched the staff grow to include more specialized departments as the zoo’s collection grew to include the 300 species it boasts today.
She will continue overseeing the mammal department until the position is filled, at which point she will take over full-time as general curator. She is replacing Johnny Binder, who was recently promoted to deputy director after serving as general curator for decades.
Binder said the position is critical to a zoo and requires expertise in everything from animal care to maintenance.
“It’s my favorite position in a zoo,” Binder said. “You have to have the skill to run the physical plant, the operations, the life supports. You have to know animal care, husbandry, welfare and veterinary. You also have to know how to deal with the public and manage people.”
In her new role, Butler will oversee several departments, mostly with managers she has known for years. She will have a say in new exhibits, construction and animal care decisions. The role is more administrative and less hands-on than her previous roles.
“I really have loved the opportunity to do a little bit of everything, to be a jack-of-all-trades,” Butler said.
She has spent her first month as curator compiling a to-do list of needed maintenance and preparing for an upcoming Association of Zoos and Aquariums accreditation inspection. Near the top of the list are repairs planned for the lake around Gibbon Island. Work on the leaking body of water started before spring break but came to a halt because of COVID-19.
“Knowing the history of this facility and being a part of its growth, I think it allows me the opportunity to really have a good vision of what our goals are, where we started and where we’re at today,” Butler said.
Terri Cox, who now serves as director of the Cameron Park Zoological and Botanical Society and has held her fair share of positions at the zoo over the years, was managing the gift shop when Butler started there.
“She’s always had such a strong passion for animals and conservation, even when she was young,” Cox said. “As a high school student she was so good with animals, and I guess she knew, she’s known all her life she wanted to work with animals.”
Cox later became an animal curator, and Butler moved into animal care. Cox said she has watched Butler hone her natural talent for working with wild animals into real expertise.
“She’s one of the best people I’ve ever seen when working with animals,” Cox said. “She’s confident but she’s caring, and they trust her. She has a really good eye for spotting subtle things.”
Cox said subtlety is particularly important when an animal is sick or injured and might try to conceal that fact.
“They try to mask anything that might let you know they are sick. It’s a survival mechanism for them,” Cox said. “But really good zookeepers have a knack for really knowing their animals and catching really subtle changes.”
Cox said the zoo industry tends to be tight-knit, and even employees who move to other zoos often stay in close contact with their former colleagues.
“I think we’ve been really lucky in retaining a lot of our management for a very long time,” Cox said. “She does have a lot of people who’ve worked with her for probably 20 years.”
