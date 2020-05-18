The Waco City Council on Tuesday will consider expanding Cameron Park for the first time in decades by purchasing a 28-acre tract that operates as a private bicycle trail course.
The council will vote on spending $750,000 for a section of the “Ranch at Cameron Park” property owned by the family of Waco businessman Todd Behringer.
The property is south of the park’s Northern Gateway section, extending south to the corner of Adeline and Merriwood Drives, which is its main entrance.
Since buying the property in 2014, Behringer has allowed the Waco Bicycle Club to clear brush and build ramps and trails that connect to Cameron Park’s extensive trail system.
City parks and recreation director Jonathan Cook said city officials have appreciated Behringer’s decision to allow the public to use his property free of charge, but in the long term it makes sense for the city to own it.
“One of our goals is to take the opportunity to establish a good, clear boundary of public access and public land in the park,” he said. “When the opportunity presented itself, we looked very closely. To have 28 acres come available at Cameron Park is quite rare. This would be one of the largest land acquisitions since the 1950s.”
The property was listed for $460,000 before Behringer bought it in 2014. During negotiations with the city in December, an independent appraiser pegged its value at more than $2 million.
Trent Dougherty, a longtime bicycle club volunteer who also manages the Ranch at Cameron Park for Behringer, said several private buyers have approached him about buying the property from Behringer, but the owner declined. Discussions with the city began late last year.
“At the behest of the owner, I gave city personnel a tour of the property to see both the ways in which it was continuous with the general tenor of Cameron Park’s trails, and ways in which we had improved it and added features,” Dougherty said.
Those features include a series of connected downhill ramps and jumps, as well as a brick patio and bike repair station next to the ruins of an old summer home known locally as the “Witch's Castle.”
He said the bike course, though challenging for all skill levels, was designed to be safe enough for children and beginners to use.
“We’ve created an amenity for the city that’s wide open for anyone to use,” he said. “We’ve added a public park paid for by a private entity. … This is something that most naturally should be part of a public park.”
Waco’s flagship park since 1910, Cameron Park now has 416 acres and more than 15 miles of trails used by hikers, cyclists and horses. In the mid-2000s, the bicycle club began expanding the trail system into the 28-acre property now under consideration with permission from then-owners Coy and Virginia Weber. The club built Powder Monkey and Weber Run trails, along with the Powder Keg footbridge.
After Coy Weber’s death in 2011, Virginia Weber put the land up for sale, and it was marketed for upscale residential development. City officials considered purchasing it then but opted against it.
Behringer, former owner of the Top Dollar Pawn chain, was also an avid mountain-biker and owner of Bicycle World. Since the official opening of the bike course in 2017, it has been used regularly for competitions and individual riding sessions.
Cook said the city will have to do more analysis on the bicycle improvements to make sure they meet the city’s recreational safety standards.
“If the council approves it, we’re going to be going out and assessing the structural integrity of the equipment out there,” he said. He added that the bike club has been a valuable partner in developing the “legendary” trail system of Cameron Park.
“Our trail system would not be what it is with the support and help of our bike club,” he said. “There’s no doubt we need them in all aspects of building and maintaining our trails.”
In other business Tuesday the council will:
- Hear a presentation from Turner Behringer Develpoment LLC on its proposal to redevelop the old Floyd Casey Stadium site.
- Consider a resolution to seek up to $7.6 million from the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) to offset COVID-19 expenses.
- Consider a $4.6 million bid with CWA Construction for a new fire station and administration complex at the old 25th Street Theatre site.
