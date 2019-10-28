Bids will go out Tuesday for a two-year renovation of the Waco Suspension Bridge after a design process intended to strike a balance between modernizing the 149-year-old bridge and keeping its historical character.
The project, estimated to start early next year and cost $5.2 million, will reinforce anchors on both banks and repair its cable houses. It will replace the bridge’s deck and cables, which date back to a major renovation in 1914.
Earlier designs had called for replacing the aging wooden deck with concrete to protect the metal beams underneath. But parks officials and the renovation engineer have decided to include wooden decking on the side platforms to honor the bridge's historical look.
Using tropical hardwood will add $20,000 to $25,000 to the budget, but it also allowed designers to keep the existing metal railing, which is also part of the bridge's history.
“It resolved some of the historical, dimensional and technical complications we were having,” said Tom Balk, parks and recreation senior planner. “It saved us the structural cost of modifying the railings, so overall the cost may have been a wash once you look at the considerations.”
Balk said the bridge already has exemptions for Americans with Disabilities Act compliance because of its historic status, but the new design will include ramps at each entry point to the bridge.
Balk said they also added options to repave the area leading up to the bridge with decorative concrete, replacing the grassy area in front of the bridge on the downtown side and making both sides more uniform.
“This hasn’t held up really well to the increased traffic we see in the Magnolia era,” Balk said. “Any time we get any kind of moisture, it turns into mud.”
Balk said the bridge will likely be closed for the entire two-year construction process, though a contractor could phase the project to allow it to be partly open at times.
A construction contract for the bridge will head to Waco City Council for approval in January.
“I would expect that we will see fencing at the end of January, maybe earlier,” Balk said.
The project will require the contractor to temporarily relocate seven of the longhorn statues around the downtown side of bridge so crews can dig down 15 feet to reach the existing anchors.
“While the excavation is happening behind the cable houses on the downtown side, it’s happening in the middle of the cable houses on the other side,” Balk said. “They’ll have some temporary removal and some shoring. It’s delicate preservation, to do that removal and restoration.”
Reinforcing the east side of the bridge could be more complicated than the downtown side. Balk said records are sparse, but it’s rumored that the east side is anchored by a large raft of cedar logs driven into the ground. He said the structural engineer has concerns that method could cause shifting or tilting.
“It’s held up remarkably well, so if that story is true that’s pretty incredible for the time,” Balk said. “We would find evidence if that’s true under the cable houses on that side. It’s kind of lore, and it may be true.”
The Suspension Bridge site is also home to what Balk calls a “plethora of plaques,” commemorative and historical markers that will need to be removed and stored during construction. He said a retaining wall might become the home of some of the old plaques. Balk said the current reconstruction effort will likely be commemorated with a new plaque as well.
“We kind of need a clean surface that isn’t a historical structure to mount these things to,” Balk said. “That could be a location where, in the future, plaques could be organized in a meaningful way.”
He said those are only considerations right now, and not definitive plans, but affixing historical plaques to the bridge itself is considered a historical preservation faux pas because it could damage the structure.
“You don’t typically want to put your ‘Hey, this is a historic and great structure!’ signage right on your historical and great structure, because you’re dealing with a sensitive artifact,” Balk said.
The city’s request for bids will include a pre-qualification process, giving parks officials the chance to evaluate the pool of candidates before the council awards a contract. Interested contractors will need to attend a mandatory pre-submittal meeting slated for Nov. 13. Balk said the parks department is looking to work with someone with experience restoring historical structures or working with bridges.
Balk the estimate of $5.2 million could change depending on the price of steel, the impact of I-35 construction on the availability of concrete.
“That can vary quite a bit,” Balk said. “There are a lot of variables that could really drive the price up.”
Sparks Engineering President Patrick Sparks said his firm, which created the bridge’s new design, will hold regular site visits once construction begins to monitor progress and inspect the anchors and cables.
“It’s going to be great, it’s going to look fabulous, and I can’t wait to get started,” Sparks said.
Jonathan Cook, parks and recreation director, said last Sunday's Iron Man triathlon and a Nov. 6 event at Indian Spring Park are the last scheduled events before the bridge closes.
“We looked at the Iron Man as really one of the last events we were going to squeeze in,” Cook said. “We had a really successful run, and we’ve been cleaning it up.”
He said events like the Brazos Nights concert series will still be held at Indian Spring Park during construction.
“With the park, it has a lot of green space that will not be affected,” Cook said. “We still see it as being a functional space.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.