Ruth Bucher lost her job in November, but she has designs on a temporary position for the spring, helping carry out the 2020 census.
The city of Bellmead and the U.S. Census Bureau will host a job fair from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Bellmead Civic Center, 1211 Barlow St., offering temporary census taker positions paying $19.50 an hour.
"I recently just lost my job, so me and my daughter are going to go and apply at the job fair," Bucher said. "It will be a great help for my family financially and I love to serve people, so going out and speaking to people will be a lot of fun."
All McLennan County residents are invited to attend. They will be able to speak with U.S. Census Bureau workers about available positions. Paid training sessions are scheduled to start in the spring.
Households across the nation will be able to respond to the 2020 census online, by phone or through a paper questionnaire. By April 1, every home should receive an invitation to participate in the 2020 census.
In May, census takers will start visiting homes where residents have not responded.
"The U.S. census is very important, because that is how U.S. appropriations are decided and how U.S. House seats are decided," interim Bellmead City Manager Yost Zakhary said. "We definitely want everybody counted in Bellmead, McLennan County and in the state of Texas, because that gives us our representatives."
The Constitution mandates a census every 10 years counting every person in the United States. The data collected determines congressional representation and affects how federal money is distributed for everything from health clinics and schools to roads and emergency services and much more.
The 2010 census pegged Bellmead's population at 9,906, and the 2020 count is expected to land between 10,000 and 12,000, Zakhary said.
"Bellmead has experienced growth since the last census, so we expect to see that growth in Bellmead and McLennan County for the next census," Zakhary said. "Growth is healthy as long as you don't grow too fast to where your infrastructure can't keep up, but it seems like the whole county is experiencing a slow, steady growth."
For more information about the census, including information about job openings, job requirements for various positions and how to apply online, visit 2020census.gov.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.