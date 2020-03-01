Julisa Mendoza was at Brame Park on a mild day last week, pushing her toddler son, Ayden, and holding her 4-month-old daughter, with a slight breeze at her back.
For most of her son's short life, Mendoza has driven from her home in Leroy to the Bellmead neighborhood park, enjoying its convenient location, shady oak trees and ample outdoor activities.
"I try to come a couple times a month because he loves being outside," Mendoza said, as other parkgoers walked laps around the walking path and young children scrambled over a playground. "It's the closest park to us and my mom lives in Bellmead, so it's a great area for us to come and play."
Now the city of Bellmead is giving the park some love, too. As part of a new emphasis on rehabilitating parks, the city is planning to reconstruct a splash pad at Brame Park that had fallen on hard times. The city dismantled the splash pad earlier this year and plans to reassemble the piping system.
"We are in the process of rehabilitating the concrete, we've met with several contractors and hopefully by the end of this week we will have a decision on what we want to do and how we want to proceed there," Public Works Director Herbert Blomquist said. "This is work is in the excess of $40,000."
The work is possible thanks to a four-cent property tax increase Bellmead officials approved last year to take care of public safety and parks, raising the rate to just under 36 cents per $100 valuation.
Each cent of the property tax increase generates $46,500. The funds will be divided among the splash pad, a parks laborer, a police patrol officer and other parks improvements, such as tree-trimming and lighting for Lions, Brame and Devorsky Parks. Also in the works are new bleachers for Lions Park.
"This is all thanks to council having the foresight to continue to enhance the quality of life for the residents of Bellmead," Interim City Manager Yost Zakhary said. "The quality of life is important, because this is what creates community and enhances the relationship between the city and the residents."
City crews removed the splash pad's poles, train play feature and other fixtures in January. Some of the fixtures were professionally repainted while the train was sent to San Marcos for a complete overhaul, Blomquist said.
In addition to the fixture repairs, the city reworked the water system during the rehabilitation. The formerly recirculating system that used chemicals for water reuse has transitioned to a one-time use system, said Rachel Adamson, assistant to the city manager.
"Crews did all the internal pipe work and made it into a single-pass system where water where chlorine and chemicals would come through to a one and done system with city water," Adamson said. "That will be less expensive in the long run."
The splash pad improvements are one part of a reinvestment mission for city officials, who aim to devote resources in the betterment of the city. Other recent quality of life projects have included tearing down dilapidated homes and clearing debris from property known to nest egrets, in an effort to clean up the city.
City officials said hundreds of area residents use Bellmead parks, especially as weather improves and school is released for the summer. Mendoza said although her children are young, they both enjoy coming to Bellmead for the local parks.
Fellow park goer Greta Holtzclaw, of Lacy Lakeview, said she comes to the park several times a week because of its ease and location.
"I've been coming out here for several years, probably close to 15 years or so," she said. "The trees keep it shady in the summertime so it's not so hot with the sun hitting on you, but its a great family park with families got here all the time."
