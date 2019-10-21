The city of Bellmead is on the lookout for residents stealing water from their neighbors after receiving several complaints in recent months of water theft worth thousands of dollars.
"What we are having is citizens subsidizing other residents, and our goal is that you don't have to pay for more water than what you use," Interim Bellmead City Manager Yost Zakhary said. "That is just being financially irresponsible."
Residents have reported neighbors stealing water from their homes using hoses, or bypassing city meters entirely.
"There are a lot of reasons this is a problem," Interim Bellmead Police Chief Danny Smith said. "One thing, they are stealing from your neighbor, and another problem is that there is a fee you pay to have water to your home, and by stealing water, you are also stealing from the city."
While some residents steal water by running a hose to a neighbor's outdoor faucet, others have been caught either illegally bypassing the city meters so water usage is not calculated, city officials said. Zakhary said each of the complaints are investigated.
"Water is relatively inexpensive, but when you do it for months and months, it adds up," he said. "When people in the city are already on a fixed income, $30 or $40 a month makes a big difference."
The increased enforcement effort was spurred by neighbor complaints, Zakhary said.
Employees with the city check between 100 to 200 meters a day and look for tampered meters or illegal hookups. Zakhary said the city will be more vigilant in finding such violations.
Anyone with concerns about water thefts or usage is asked to contact Bellmead City Hall at 799-2436.
