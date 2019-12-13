The city of Bellmead is hoping to use land along Interstate 35 as a springboard to rebrand the city and attract more jobs and commercial tax base, starting with the relocation of a factory from downtown Waco.
Diversified Product Development, which makes specialized equipment for the utility industry, is conducting a feasibility study with plans to buy 6.89 acres of land behind Home Depot, off Research Boulevard, for $250,000. The Bellmead Ecomomic Development Corp. is selling the land to Diversified, which intends to build a 90,000-square-foot building and move from its downtown Waco location at 1001 Webster Ave., in the first quarter of next year.
"Our growth requires a new facility with expanded office space and the ability to manufacture larger products, including bridge cranes and better access for shipping and receiving," Diversified Vice President Christopher Fritel said. "We have a contract with the city of Bellmead and will be closing on it in the first quarter of 2020. The building will be 90,000 square feet with a third of that being available for lease."
The Diversified site it adjacent to the location of the proposed Waco BlueCats stadium site that did not come to be. The financing deadline for the site expired earlier this year, leaving 13.45 acres owned by the Bellmead Economic Development Corp. available for other uses.
Another adjacent tract of almost 70 acres owned by the city of Bellmead is undeveloped and holds a retention pond. Interim City Manager Yost Zakhary said he has a vision for redevelopment that will help the city move forward with new jobs and growth in the coming decade.
During a presentation this week, Zakhary told council members he plans to create a citywide rebranding campaign. He said he hopes to move the image of the city from one behind the times to one leading among area municipalities.
"I think the city has had a reputation in the past of being a rough city, and while there is some crime, there are some really good people here doing some really great things and they mean well," Zakhary said.
The council approved Zakhary's request to move forward with Rachel Adamson, assistant to the city manager, and work toward hiring a local creative firm at the start of the new year to work on the rebranding process. Adamson told the council the campaign would be a part of everything Bellmead does.
"With that comes with is the creation of this overall identity that is strictly Bellmead and will encompass the design of a modern, fresh logo and slogan that will advertise the city's strengths and assets," she said. "Most notably with that will be the proximity and its strategic position along I-35 and the opportunity the new construction will afford the city once it's complete."
Fritel, with Diversified Product Development, said he is excited to move in and be part of Bellmead's growth. He said the company has 63 employees and is planning to expand to 75 employees in the next few years.
Diversified's downtown Waco location, meanwhile, is under contract to be sold to local developer Bill Wetterman Jr., who hopes to combine it with neighboring properties in a new mixed use development including a large hotel. He would start work there after Diversified relocates.
"Diversified has a contract with Bill Wetterman Jr. of Relevant Development that is also scheduled for closing in first quarter of 2020," Fritel said.
Fritel said the Bellmead land is a "great value," and the company is impressed with Bellmead's infrastructure and property tax values. He said a mural completed in August on the side of Diversified's Waco building would be preserved under the deal with Wetterman.
Zakhary said Bellmead is receiving interest from businesses considering locations in the city.
Mayor Travis Gibson said he supports efforts to encourage development in the city and looks forward to proposals coming to the city council next year.
"By partnering with a local creative firm for this rebranding project, Bellmead will ultimately reap the benefits of brand recognition, which includes welcoming tourism revenue and business interest that is on par with, yet unique from surrounding cities," Zakhary said. "Great things are moving in for the city."
