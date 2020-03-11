Bellmead City Council members were at odds this week over whether to make Yost Zakhary the permanent city manager immediately or to open the position to applicants and require an evaluation of Zakhary's performance as interim city manager.
Mayor Travis Gibson walked out of a closed-door discussion during Tuesday's council meeting and later walked out of the meeting altogether after making a failed attempt to cut it short. By the time the meeting ended, four of the six council members voted to draft hiring documents for Zakhary, which the council will consider at a later date.
For his part, Zakhary would be happy to stay with the city, he said after the meeting.
"I hope we can reach an agreement and I hope the council can work together, because we can accomplish more together," he said.
Gibson said it would be best for the city to open the position up to applicants before making a hire. He said he asked for the job to be posted for applicants six months ago but it never happened.
"We need to post the position, because we owe it to the citizens," Gibson said. "Like I always said before, when I took that oath and got elected, I was going to do what was best for the city of Bellmead."
Zakhary has been interim city manager since January of last year, taking over when the former city manager left for the same job in Hewitt.
Zakhary resigned as Woodway's city manager and director of public safety in 2018 while the city was investigating an employee's sexual harassment and hostile work environment complaints against him. The employee sued the city, and they reached a $50,000 settlement. Zakhary had worked for Woodway for 39 years.
Bellmead council members Tuesday discussed the city manager position in closed session for about 30 minutes before starting to call in department heads to discuss Zakhary's oversight of them. A few minutes after the council called back the first department head, Police Chief Daniel Porter, Gibson returned to the public council chambers and said "I'm not going to be a part of that crap."
A few minutes later, the other council members came out and sat back down in the public meeting area.
"We are just going to go with what we know now," Councilman Gary Moore said.
However, Gibson said the council had not addressed a property sale also scheduled for discussion in executive session, and the group back went back behind closed doors for a few more minutes.
When they reconvened the public session, Gibson said he was going to make a motion.
Councilman William Ridings interrupted and said, "I would like to make a motion to go ahead and accept."
"No, no, no," Gibson said as he banged his gavel. "I control this gavel. Let's get that straight. So I am going to make a motion to, number one, I'm going to make a motion that we need to put together some type of evaluation procedure in place."
The Bellmead employee policy handbook allows verbal evaluations, if necessary, but does not allow for written performance evaluations. Gibson said he refused to take part in Zakhary's subordinates evaluating him and called the evaluation process the council had started "unplanned."
"This is not to exclude Mr. Zakhary, not to exclude him at all," Gibson said. "He has done some good things and I've also questioned things that I have found some discrepancies on. I don't have a problem with him, but I think we need to have a procedure in place, a process on how to do an evaluation."
He made a motion for a vote on putting an evaluation procedure in place, and Councilwoman Alfreda Love seconded it.
Moore, Ridings, Doss Youngblood and James Cleveland voted against the motion, so it failed.
Immediately, Gibson attempted to close the meeting without a vote of the council. Ridings said he had other business to discuss and tried to make a motion, but Gibson said the meeting was over and left the room.
"No sir," Ridings said, raising his voice as Gibson walked out. "You cannot do that."
Ridings asked City Attorney Charlie Buenger if Gibson could close the meeting on his own. Buenger said all council meetings must be formally closed by a council vote.
He said Love, as mayor pro tem, would have to step in to conduct the rest of the meeting in Gibson's absence.
Ridings then made a motion to authorize Buenger to draft an agreement to hire Zakhary as city manager. Moore, Ridings, Youngblood and Cleveland voted in favor, and Love abstained.
Gibson returned to the meeting as the council was voting and said the meeting was closed so the vote would not count. Buenger said Gibson had not formally closed the meeting, and the vote would stand. Gibson said he would vote against the motion. It was unclear whether his vote would be recorded, though it would not have changed the majority.
Buenger said he will draft the hiring agreement for the council to consider at a later date.
