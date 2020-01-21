Nelson Benitez is working with Bellmead officials to turn a once blighted property into a delicious opportunity.
Benitez is under contract to buy the former site of the Bellmead Feed Store, 3306 Bellmead Drive, from the Bellmead Economic Development Corp., which tore down the abandoned feed store facility. Benitez intends to build a new restaurant to expand his business, Tortilleria Michael, which now serves its fare down the street at 2924 Bellmead Drive.
“I want to start doing my own meats, chips and eventually fish,” Benitez said through a translator. “I value my customers and a lot of my customers have been asking a lot more from me than just tortillas, so I want to grow with Bellmead and be a part of the economic development in Bellmead because this is where we want to be.”
He is one of four buyers now under contract to buy and repurpose formerly vacant property from the Bellmead Economic Development Corp.
“The feed store was torn down years ago and has just been sitting vacant,” Interim Bellmead City Manager Yost Zakhary said. “We wanted to work to find interested buyers who want to turn this good property, residential or commercial, into a reason people are proud of Bellmead.”
The demolition of dangerous and dilapidated buildings is intended to make the city better, increase property values, and bring in industry, Zakhary said.
“This has been a top priority, because I really wanted to jump start things,” he said. “I believe the citizens out there deserve to have a place to be proud of. I am just looking for nice, well-kept properties that will help support the type of workers that we want to cater to.”
The city started a crackdown on abandoned properties in September, and since then, inspectors have “red-tagged” 39, requiring demolition or repair. If red-tag notifications go unanswered, the city will tear the structure down and bill the owner, City Attorney Charles Buenger said. If the bill is not paid, a lien for that amount will be placed on the title for the property, allowing the city to start the foreclosure process and eventually resell it, Buenger said.
Newly available properties have generated plenty of interest, said Lori Roller, a real estate agent working with the city.
“We’ve had so much interest that I can’t even keep up with the phone calls,” Roller said. “I try to keep up with a log of who’s calling me, but a lot of people showing interest are adjoining neighbors that saw the house was being demolished and have long wanted it.”
One of Bellmead’s major draws is that its property tax rate is much lower than most other area cities, she said.
Bellmead’s property tax rate is $0.359999 per $100 of property value, compared to the city of Waco’s rate of $0.776232 per $100 or property value, according to a McLennan County list.
“The city tax rate is half of what the city tax rate is in Waco,” Roller said. “Bellmead is bringing in industry, and companies are seeing they can get good property for commercial business at a good price.”
Last month, Diversified Product Development, which makes specialized equipment for the utility industry, announced plans to move from downtown Waco to a new facility to be built on a 6.98-acre tract it is buying from the Bellmead Economic Development Corp. for $250,000.
